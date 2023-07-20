You can use the default npm commands npm outdated (check the registry to see if any packages are currently outdated) and npm update (update all the packages listed to the latest version, respecting the semver constraints of both your package and its dependencies).

content_paste npm outdated # list packages to update npm outdated --save # update package.json npm update # update packages

But, to get a more detailed and prettier overview of the dependencies, you resort to the CLI tool 🥦 taze, which also works for monorepos.

content_paste npx taze npx taze major

The windows terminal showing the output of the taze CLI

The Visual Studio Code users among us can install the NPM extension to get a nice sidebar with the package information (and quick actions to update them). Just take a little glance at the sidebar to see if there are any updates available.