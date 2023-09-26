Angular Control Flow
The past week I cursed Angular a little bit because I just wanted to have a simple
if-else condition within my HTML template.
But, as you probably already know, we have to jump through a couple of hoops to get this working.
The result is a not-so-easy-to-read template that's prone to errors.
Angular 17 changes that by providing a new (opt-in) way on how we write our templates.
Instead of using the structural directives
NgIf,
NgFor, and
NgSwitch, you'll be able to use the new
@ syntax.
This change drastically improves the Developer's Experience;
- it's easier to read
- you don't have to import the directives
- it's less verbose since you don't have to create wrapper components e.g.
ng-container.
As an example, let's take a look at my
if-else condition and compare both solutions.
For completeness let's also take a look at the new syntaxes to iterate over a collection (
*ngFor) and how to create a switch expression (
*ngSwitch).
For more information see the Angular blog post Meet Angular’s New Control Flow.
