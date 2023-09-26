Angular Control Flow

The past week I cursed Angular a little bit because I just wanted to have a simple if-else condition within my HTML template. But, as you probably already know, we have to jump through a couple of hoops to get this working. The result is a not-so-easy-to-read template that's prone to errors.

Angular 17 changes that by providing a new (opt-in) way on how we write our templates. Instead of using the structural directives NgIf , NgFor , and NgSwitch , you'll be able to use the new @ syntax.

This change drastically improves the Developer's Experience;

it's easier to read

you don't have to import the directives

it's less verbose since you don't have to create wrapper components e.g. ng-container .

As an example, let's take a look at my if-else condition and compare both solutions.

Control Flow NgIf Directive content_paste @if (ifCondition) { < div > If template </ div > } @else if (elseIfCondition) { < div > Else-if Template </ div > } @else { < div > Else Template </ div > } content_paste < ng-container *ngIf = "ifCondition; else elseIfTemplate" > < div > If template </ div > </ ng-container > < ng-template #elseIfTemplate > < ng-container *ngIf = "elseIfCondition; else elseTemplate" > < div > Else-if Template </ div > </ ng-container > </ ng-template > < ng-template #elseTemplate > < div > Else Template </ div > </ ng-template >

For completeness let's also take a look at the new syntaxes to iterate over a collection ( *ngFor ) and how to create a switch expression ( *ngSwitch ).

For Switch content_paste @for todo of todo; track item.id { < li > {{ todo.description }} </ li > } @empty { < li > Congratulations! You've conquered your to-do list. </ li > } content_paste @switch (card.kind) { @case 'summary' { < app-summary-card [card] = "card" /> } @case 'image' { < app-image-card [card] = "card" /> } @default { < app-simple-card [card] = "card" /> } }

For more information see the Angular blog post Meet Angular’s New Control Flow.

