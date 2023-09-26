Tim Deschryver

Angular Control Flow

The past week I cursed Angular a little bit because I just wanted to have a simple if-else condition within my HTML template. But, as you probably already know, we have to jump through a couple of hoops to get this working. The result is a not-so-easy-to-read template that's prone to errors.

Angular 17 changes that by providing a new (opt-in) way on how we write our templates. Instead of using the structural directives NgIf, NgFor, and NgSwitch, you'll be able to use the new @ syntax.

This change drastically improves the Developer's Experience;

As an example, let's take a look at my if-else condition and compare both solutions.

For completeness let's also take a look at the new syntaxes to iterate over a collection (*ngFor) and how to create a switch expression (*ngSwitch).

For more information see the Angular blog post Meet Angular’s New Control Flow.

