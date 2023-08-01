You can use the default npm commands npm outdated (check the registry to see if any packages are currently outdated) and npm update (update all the packages listed to the latest version, respecting the semver constraints of both your package and its dependencies).

content_paste # list packages respecting semver npm outdated # update package.json npm outdated --save # update and install packages npm update

But, to get a more detailed and prettier overview of the dependencies, you resort to the CLI tool 🥦 taze, which also works for monorepos.

content_paste # list packages respecting semver npx taze # include major versions npx taze major # write to package.json npx taze -w

The Visual Studio Code users among us can install the NPM extension to get a nice sidebar with the package information (and quick actions to update them). Just take a little glance at the sidebar to see if there are any updates available.

content_paste code --install-extension idered.npm --force code-insiders --install-extension idered.npm --force

