New in C# 12: Collection expressions

Creating collections becomes simpler in C# 12 using collection expressions. We can also make use of the spread operator .. to copy the values from a collection.

content_paste - Log(new[] { "one", "two", "three" }); + Log(["one", "two", "three"]); + string[] values = ["one", "two", "three"]; + Log([.. values, "four", .. (string[])["five", "six"]]); void Log(string[] values) {}

More info can be found in the documentation.

