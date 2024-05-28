Empathy Matters (as a Software Developer)

The most challenging aspect of software development isn't the technical side of the coding process, but rather the human interactions involved. To quote Gerald M. Weinberg, "No matter what the problem is, it's always a people problem".

This is something I've heard in some variations by experienced developers and leaders over the years, and the more experience I gain the more I think it's true. From my own experience, I can say that most of the problems I've encountered were (more or less) solvable from a technical side. The real challenge was to understand, really understand, the problem and the people involved.

True, as you're starting your career, you're focused on learning the technical skills, and that's important. However, as you advance, you'll realize that people (soft) skills are equally, if not more, vital.

Empathy, in my opinion, plays a crucial part in connecting with people and understanding the way they feel and how they express themselves. It’s an essential skill that fosters both personal and professional relationships. From a software development side, mastering empathy enables you to collaboratively build a better product as a team. Teams that actively listen to each other and effectively communicate their emotions and thoughts with the aim of mutual understanding are the ones that deliver the best results.

Recently, I came across a piece by Jacob Morgan on the practice of empathy that I thought would be beneficial to share. Here's a brief excerpt from the post outlining a four-step method to cultivate empathy (the complete article can be accessed via the source link provided):

Perspective taking, or putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. Imagine things from their point of view.

Stay out of judgment and listen. Don’t rush into judgment; focus on listening to the other person.

Recognize the emotion the other person is feeling. Think of a time you have felt similarly.

Communicate that you recognize that emotion. Sharing understanding builds trust and connection.

Source: 4-Step Approach to Practicing Empathy by Jacob Morgan.

