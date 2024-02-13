Simplify Grouping Arrays in JavaScript with Object.groupBy()

Grouping an array of objects in JavaScript no longer needs to be complex. The new Object.groupBy() static method simplifies this task by allowing you to group elements based on string values returned by the callback function.

Previously, achieving this required manual grouping (using methods like reduce ) or relying on external libraries like Lodash. However, with Object.groupBy(), you can achieve the same result in a more readable and concise manner.

Here are the key points:

💫 Functionality: group elements based on a specified string (object key or custom string).

or custom string). 💁 Browser Compatibility: available in modern browsers.

🛠️ TypeScript Support: included in v5.4-beta.

Input data content_paste type Player = { name : string ; team : string ; yearsActive : number }; const players : Player [] = [ { name : 'Player 1.1' , team : 'Team One' , yearsActive : 3 , }, { name : 'Player 1.2' , team : 'Team One' , yearsActive : 5 , }, { name : 'Player 2.1' , team : 'Team Two' , yearsActive : 1 , }, { name : 'Player 3.1' , team : 'Team Three' , yearsActive : 8 , }, { name : 'Player 3.2' , team : 'Team Three' , yearsActive : 2 , }, ] ;

New (Object.groupBy) New (Object.groupBy custom) Old (reduce) content_paste const playersByTeam = Object . groupBy ( players , ( player ) => { return player . team ; } ) ; content_paste const playersByExperience = Object . groupBy ( players , ( player ) => { // instead of creating groups based on a property // we can also return a generated group key return player . yearsActive <= 2 ? 'Rookies' : 'Veterans' ; } ) ; content_paste const playersByTeam = players . reduce ( ( group , player ) => { if ( group . hasOwnProperty ( player . team )) { group [ player . team ] = [ ... group [ player . team ] , player ] ; return group ; } group [ player . team ] = [ player ] ; return group ; }, {} as Record < string , Player [] >, ) ;

To explore and experiment with Object.groupBy() , check out the following TypeScript playground to see the code in action.

Support me

I appreciate it if you would support me if have you enjoyed this post and found it useful, thank you in advance.

Join My Newsletter (WIP) Join my weekly newsletter to receive my latest blog posts and bits, directly in your inbox.

Share this bit on

Twitter LinkedIn