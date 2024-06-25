Playwright v1.45 makes you a Time Wizard

import { test, expect } from '@playwright/test';
test('🧙♂️ Time wizard plays with time 🪄', async ({ page }) => {
// Initialize clock and let the page load naturally.
await page.clock.install({ time: new Date('2024-06-25, 08:00') });
await page.goto('http://localhost:4200');
await expect(page.getByTestId('current-time')).toHaveText('25/06/2024, 08:00');
// Set a fixed time (Date.now and new Date() return fixed fake time at all times)
await page.clock.setSystemTime('2024-06-25T09:45:00');
await expect(page.getByTestId('current-time')).toHaveText('25/06/2024, 09:45');
// Pretend that the user closed the laptop lid and opened it again at 10am,
// Pause the time once reached that point.
await page.clock.pauseAt(new Date('2024-06-25T10:00:00'));
await expect(page.getByTestId('current-time')).toHaveText('25/06/2024, 10:00');
// Close the laptop lid again and open it at 10:30am.
await page.clock.fastForward('30:00');
await expect(page.getByTestId('current-time')).toHaveText('25/06/2024, 10:30');
// Resume the time to normal flow
await page.clock.resume();
// Fake Date value while keeping the timers going
await page.clock.setFixedTime('2024-06-25T16:00:00');
await expect(page.getByTestId('current-time')).toHaveText('25/06/2024, 16:00');
});