Playwright v1.45 makes you a Time Wizard

content_paste

import { test , expect } from '@playwright/test' ;

test ( '🧙‍♂️ Time wizard plays with time 🪄' , async ({ page }) => {

// Initialize clock and let the page load naturally.

await page . clock . install ( { time : new Date ( '2024-06-25, 08:00' ) } ) ;

await page . goto ( 'http://localhost:4200' ) ;

await expect ( page . getByTestId ( 'current-time' )) . toHaveText ( '25/06/2024, 08:00' ) ;

// Set a fixed time (Date.now and new Date() return fixed fake time at all times)

await page . clock . setSystemTime ( '2024-06-25T09:45:00' ) ;

await expect ( page . getByTestId ( 'current-time' )) . toHaveText ( '25/06/2024, 09:45' ) ;

// Pretend that the user closed the laptop lid and opened it again at 10am,

// Pause the time once reached that point.

await page . clock . pauseAt ( new Date ( '2024-06-25T10:00:00' )) ;

await expect ( page . getByTestId ( 'current-time' )) . toHaveText ( '25/06/2024, 10:00' ) ;

// Close the laptop lid again and open it at 10:30am.

await page . clock . fastForward ( '30:00' ) ;

await expect ( page . getByTestId ( 'current-time' )) . toHaveText ( '25/06/2024, 10:30' ) ;

// Resume the time to normal flow

await page . clock . resume () ;

// Fake Date value while keeping the timers going

await page . clock . setFixedTime ( '2024-06-25T16:00:00' ) ;

await expect ( page . getByTestId ( 'current-time' )) . toHaveText ( '25/06/2024, 16:00' ) ;