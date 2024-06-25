Tim Deschryver

Playwright v1.45 makes you a Time Wizard

banner

The latest release of Playwright, version 1.45, introduces a new feature called Clock. This feature allows you to manipulate the time in your tests, making it easier to test time-sensitive scenarios.

Additional Resources link

Support me

I appreciate it if you would support me if have you enjoyed this post and found it useful, thank you in advance.

Buy Me a Coffee at ko-fi.com PayPal logo

Join My Newsletter (WIP)

Join my weekly newsletter to receive my latest blog posts and bits, directly in your inbox.

Share this bit on

Twitter LinkedIn