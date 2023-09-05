The Evolution of C# Constructors

C# 12 introduces a new syntax to declare class constructors with Primary Constructors. That's why I thought that it's a good time to look back at the evolution of C# constructors. Starting from the most basic constructor that most of us are familiar with, to the newer variations that were added in latest the C# versions.

Constructor Tuples (C# 7) Required Modifier (C# 11) Primary Constructors (C# 12) Person.ts content_paste public class Person { public long Id { get ; } public string Name { get ; } public Person ( int id , string name ) { Id = id ; Name = name ; } } Person.ts content_paste public class Person { public long Id { get ; } public string Name { get ; } public Person ( int id , string name ) => ( Id , Name ) = ( id , name ); } Person.ts content_paste public class Person { public required long Id { get ; init ; } public required string Name { get ; init ; } } Person.ts content_paste public class Person ( long id , string name ) { public long Id { get ; } = id ; public string Name { get ; } = name ; }

