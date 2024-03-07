The Methods to Update an Array: Cheat Sheet

/**
* Sorts the array - by id
* sort: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/sort
* toSorted: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/toSorted
*/
update('sort', (persons) => persons.sort((a, b) => a.id - b.id));
update('sort immutable', (persons) => persons.toSorted((a, b) => a.id - b.id));
/**
* Reverses the array
* reverse: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/reverse
* toReversed: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/toReversed
*/
update('reverse', (persons) => persons.reverse());
update('reverse immutable', (persons) => persons.toReversed());
/**
* Changes an element in the array
* bracket notation
* toSpliced: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/with
*/
update('change (bracket notation)', (persons) => {
persons[1] = { id: 9, name: 'Updated Person' };
return persons;
});
update('with immutable', (persons) => persons.with(1, { id: 9, name: 'Updated Person' })); // 🎉 New in ES2023 (and TS 5.2)
/**
* Changes the contents of the array - remove person at index 2 and 3, add new person at index 0
* splice: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/splice
* toSpliced: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/toReversed
*/
update('splice', (persons) => {
console.log(persons.splice(2, 2)); // returns the deleted item
console.log(persons.splice(0, 0, { id: 9, name: 'New Person' })); // returns the deleted item (empty in this case)
return persons;
});
update('toSpliced immutable', (persons) =>
persons.toSpliced(2, 2).toSpliced(0, 0, { id: 9, name: 'New Person' }),
); // 🎉 New in ES2023 (and TS 5.2)
/**
* Removes the last element
* pop: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/pop
* slice: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/slice
*/
update('pop', (persons) => {
console.log(persons.pop()); // returns the deleted item
return persons;
});
update('slice (remove last) immutable', (persons) => persons.slice(0, -1));
/**
* Removes the first element
* shift: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/shift
* slice: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/slice
*/
update('shift', (persons) => {
console.log(persons.shift()); // returns the deleted item
return persons;
});
update('slice (remove first) immutable', (persons) => persons.slice(1));
/**
* Adds element(s) to the end of the array
* push: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/push
* concat: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/concat
*/
update('push', (persons) => {
console.log(persons.push({ id: 9, name: 'New Person' })); // returns the new length
return persons;
});
update('concat immutable', (persons) => persons.concat({ id: 9, name: 'New Person' }));
/**
* Adds element(s) to the start of the array
* unshift: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/unshift
* toSpliced: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/toSpliced
*/
update('unshift', (persons) => {
console.log(persons.unshift({ id: 9, name: 'New Person' }, { id: 10, name: 'Other New Person' })); // returns the new length
return persons;
});
update('toSpliced immutable', (persons) =>
persons.toSpliced(0, 0, { id: 9, name: 'New Person' }, { id: 10, name: 'Other Person' }),
);
/**
* Changes all elements within a range to a static value
* fill: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/fill
* ❌: has no immutable version
*/
update('fill', (persons) => persons.fill({ id: 9, name: 'New Person' }, 2, 4));
/**
* Shallow copies part of this array to another location in the same array
* copyWithin: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/copyWithin
* ❌: has no immutable version
*/
update('copyWithin', (persons) => persons.copyWithin(1, 2, 3));
// Helpers
function update(description: string, updater: (original: Person[]) => Person[]) {
const original: Person[] = initPersons();
const updated = updater(original);
console.log(`[${description}]`, {
updated,
original,
});
}
function initPersons(): Person[] {
return [
{ id: 2, name: 'Mike Johnson' },
{ id: 1, name: 'Sarah Williams' },
{ id: 5, name: 'David Wilson' },
{ id: 4, name: 'Emily Davis' },
{ id: 3, name: 'Michael Johnson' },
];
}
type Person = { id: number; name: string };