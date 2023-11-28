Use jq to query and manipulate JSON data
jq is a lightweight command-line tool to quickly process your JSON data.
I mainly use it to search (
grep) and select specific fields of a JSON file, but it can also be used to transform (
sed) and process (
awk) the data.
Of course, the output is also nicely formatted.
If this peaks your interest head over to the download page.
While these examples are simple and are using a local data source, you can feed data to
jq using the pipe (
|) operator.
Make sure to check out the tutorial and the playground to also learn how to fully take advantage of
jq by transforming and filtering JSON data.
