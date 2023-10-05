Polyglot Notebooks

As developers, we sometimes need an isolated environment or a testing sandbox. For example, to reproduce a problem, or to share a snippet with a team member.

This is already possible using online REPLs e.g. TypeScript playground and .NET fiddle, or we can resort to web containers for example GitHub Codespaces or Stackblitz.

The problem that I encounter with these tools is that I often forget or lose previously created proof of concepts, or that it's hard to share them with my team.

That's not the case with Polyglot Notebooks.

Using notebooks has the following benefits:

testing, creating an isolated sandbox to test something out

easy to share, can be committed to git

enhances collaboration, can be used by all team members

integration, can be integrated within your environment, e.g. connect to a database

Some use cases where notebooks can be useful:

can serve as an interactive documentation tool

can include runnable snippets to automate tasks

teaching/onboarding interactivity makes it more fun

an offline REPL alternative

Get the Polyglot Notebooks Visual Studio Code extension in the marketplace.

Follow me

You can find me on Twitter, LinkedIn, and GitHub.

Support me

I appreciate it if you would support me if have you enjoyed this post and found it useful, thank you in advance.