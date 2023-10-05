Tim Deschryver

Polyglot Notebooks

As developers, we sometimes need an isolated environment or a testing sandbox. For example, to reproduce a problem, or to share a snippet with a team member.

This is already possible using online REPLs e.g. TypeScript playground and .NET fiddle, or we can resort to web containers for example GitHub Codespaces or Stackblitz.

The problem that I encounter with these tools is that I often forget or lose previously created proof of concepts, or that it's hard to share them with my team.

That's not the case with Polyglot Notebooks.

Using notebooks has the following benefits:

Some use cases where notebooks can be useful:

Get the Polyglot Notebooks Visual Studio Code extension in the marketplace.

