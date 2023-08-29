Simplified Node.js Version Management with fnm

Are you working on multiple projects that each require a different Node.js version, and are you tired of juggling between them? Then I've got the right tool for you, fnm (Fast Node Manager).

fnm is a Node.js version manager that allows you to install and switch between different Node.js versions on the fly.

What I especially like about fnm, compared to similar version managers, is that it provides a seamless experience by automatically switching to the correct version when it detects a .node-version (or .nvm ) file in your project's directory.

For example, let's say you have two projects, awesome-project and great-project , and each of them requires a different Node.js version:

cd ./awesome-project cd ./great-project content_paste cd ./awesome-project > Can \' t find an installed Node version matching v18.16.x. > Do you want to install it ? answer [ y/n ] : y > Installing Node v18.16.1 ( x64 ) > Using Node v18.16.1 content_paste cd ./great-project > Using Node v16.13.2

In the preceding example, fnm automatically switched to the correct Node.js version for each project. Because awesome-project requires a Node.js version that isn't installed yet, we received a prompt asking if we want to install it.

To set the Node.js version for a project, create a .node-version file in your project's directory and add the version number to it:

.node-version content_paste 18

Other helpful fnm commands are install , use , default , and current :

Install Default Use Current content_paste # Install a new Node.js version fnm install 18 content_paste # Set the default Node.js version # (used when no .node-version file is found) fnm default 18 content_paste # Use the specified Node.js version for the current shell fnm use 18 content_paste # Log the current Node.js version fnm current > v18.16.1

Bonus: GitHub Codespaces is great to use for switching between multiple project configurations that require bigger changes, when you just need a clean environment to work in, or to quickly test something out. You can easily create a new Codespace while working (or using an existing Codespace for reviewing) for changes that have a big impact on your environment, e.g. an upgrade of an SDK, such as .NET, Node.js, ...

