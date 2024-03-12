Tim Deschryver

Rate limiting in ASP.NET

banner

Rate limiting is a technique used to control the number of requests a client can make to a server. It is often used to prevent abuse of an API, e.g. to protect against denial-of-service attacks.

This feature is implemented as a middleware. To enable rate limiting in your application, add the rate limiter to the service collection, and then enable the middleware within the application.

To configure the rate limiter, you can use one of the built-in limiters to create policies, which can be applied to the whole application or to specific endpoints. The built-in limiters are the following (the descriptions are taken from the official documentation):

See the documentation for more details and example implementations. For more examples I also encourage you to take a look at Maarten Balliauw's blog ASP.NET Core rate limiting middleware in .NET 7.

Support me

I appreciate it if you would support me if have you enjoyed this post and found it useful, thank you in advance.

Buy Me a Coffee at ko-fi.com PayPal logo

Join My Newsletter (WIP)

Join my weekly newsletter to receive my latest blog posts and bits, directly in your inbox.

Share this bit on

Twitter LinkedIn