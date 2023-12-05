👋 Hello @ngrx/signals

Exciting news for Angular developers!

With the release of Angular Signals, the NgRx team - especially Marko Stanimirović who came up with the idea and did the heavy lifting - built a new state management solution that provides a reactive state management solution and a set of utilities for Angular Signals.

@ngrx/signals consists of two big blocks and includes multiple smaller convenient Lego blocks to make working with state simple and intuitive.

The signalState utility method provides a lightweight solution that manages state in a concise and minimalistic manner;

While signalStore provides a full-blown state management solution (with optional plugins, e.g. Entity Management);

These tools provide an opinionated, but flexible, development experience to build your application.

Check out the v17 blog post for more info, or the in-depth blog posts from the Angular Architects team!

Signal State Example Component Store: Define Store Component Store: Usage counter.component.ts content_paste import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { signalState , patchState } from '@ngrx/signals' ; @ Component ( { selector : 'app-counter' , standalone : true , template : ` Count: {{ state.count() }} <button (click)="increment()">Increment</button> <button (click)="decrement()">Decrement</button> <button (click)="reset()">Reset</button> ` , } ) export class CounterComponent { state = signalState ( { count : 0 } ) ; increment () { patchState ( this . state , ( state ) => ( { count : state . count + 1 } )) ; } decrement () { patchState ( this . state , ( state ) => ( { count : state . count - 1 } )) ; } reset () { patchState ( this . state , { count : 0 } ) ; } } counter.store.ts content_paste import { computed } from '@angular/core' ; import { takeUntilDestroyed } from '@angular/core/rxjs-interop' ; import { interval } from 'rxjs' ; import { signalStore , withState , patchState , withComputed , withHooks , withMethods , } from '@ngrx/signals' ; export const CounterStore = signalStore ( withState ( { count : 0 } ) , withComputed ( ({ count }) => ( { doubleCount : computed ( () => count () * 2 ) , } )) , withMethods ( ({ count , ... store }) => ( { increment () { patchState ( store , { count : count () + 1 } ) ; }, decrement () { patchState ( store , { count : count () - 1 } ) ; }, } )) , withHooks ( { onInit ({ increment }) { interval ( 2_000 ) . pipe ( takeUntilDestroyed ()) . subscribe ( () => increment ()) ; }, onDestroy ({ count }) { console . log ( 'count on destroy' , count ()) ; }, } ) , ) ; counter.component.ts content_paste import { ChangeDetectionStrategy , Component , inject } from '@angular/core' ; import { CounterStore } from './counter.store' ; @ Component ( { selector : 'app-counter' , standalone : true , template : ` <p>Count: {{ store.count() }}</p> <p>Double Count: {{ store.doubleCount() }}</p> <button (click)="store.increment()">Increment</button> <button (click)="store.decrement()">Decrement</button> ` , providers : [ CounterStore ] , changeDetection : ChangeDetectionStrategy . OnPush , } ) export default class CounterComponent { readonly store = inject ( CounterStore ) ; }

