👋 Hello @ngrx/signals

Exciting news for Angular developers!

With the release of Angular Signals, the NgRx team - especially Marko Stanimirović who came up with the idea and did the heavy lifting - built a new state management solution that provides a reactive state management solution and a set of utilities for Angular Signals.

@ngrx/signals consists of two big blocks and includes multiple smaller convenient Lego blocks to make working with state simple and intuitive.

These tools provide an opinionated, but flexible, development experience to build your application.

Check out the v17 blog post for more info, or the in-depth blog posts from the Angular Architects team!

