👋 Hello @ngrx/signals
Exciting news for Angular developers!
With the release of Angular Signals, the NgRx team - especially Marko Stanimirović who came up with the idea and did the heavy lifting - built a new state management solution that provides a reactive state management solution and a set of utilities for Angular Signals.
@ngrx/signals consists of two big blocks and includes multiple smaller convenient Lego blocks to make working with state simple and intuitive.
- The
signalStateutility method provides a lightweight solution that manages state in a concise and minimalistic manner;
- While
signalStoreprovides a full-blown state management solution (with optional plugins, e.g. Entity Management);
These tools provide an opinionated, but flexible, development experience to build your application.
Check out the v17 blog post for more info, or the in-depth blog posts from the Angular Architects team!
