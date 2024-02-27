Angular DevTools

The Angular DevTools is a browser extension that provides debugging and profiling capabilities for Angular applications. With the DevTools you can explore the component tree and investigate (and edit) the state of your components.

Using the profiler you can visualize the execution of Angular’s change detection and use this to identify performance bottlenecks.

This feature makes it easy to compare the different change detection strategies. The benefits of local change detection, which Rainer Hahnekamp explains in his blog Local Change Detection in Angular, will clearly be visible in the profiler.

