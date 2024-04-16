Take control of query parameterization in EF 9

In Entity Framework 9 we will have more control on how parameters and constants are used within the generated SQL queries. Using the two new methods EF.Parameter and EF.Constant you can decide on how the query parameters are generated, which is useful when you want to force or prevent query parameterization.

EF.Parameter is used to indicate that the parameter should be used as a parameter in the generated SQL query.

is used to indicate that the parameter should be used as a parameter in the generated SQL query. EF.Constant is used to indicate that the parameter should be used as an inline constant in the generated SQL query.

This feature makes it easier to manage the query plans that are created, and thus can help to improve the performance of your queries and application.

EF.Parameter compiled.sql content_paste var blogs = await ctx . Set < Blog >() . Where ( blog => blog . Title . Contains ( EF . Parameter ( "entity framework" ))) . ToListAsync (); content_paste SELECT [b].[Id], [b].[Tags], [b].[Title] FROM [Blog] AS [b] WHERE [b].[Title] LIKE @__p_0_contains WHERE [b].[Title] LIKE '%entity framework%' -- before using EF.Parameter

EF.Constant compiled.sql content_paste var blog = await ctx . Set < Blog >() . Where ( blog => blog . Id == EF . Constant ( id )) . SingleAsync (); content_paste SELECT TOP ( 2 ) [b].[Id], [b].[Tags], [b].[Title] FROM [Blog] AS [b] WHERE [b].[Id] = 1 WHERE [b].[Id] = @__id_0 -- before using EF.Constant

For more information, see the "What's New in EF Core 9" documentation.

