Improvements to `dotnet test` in .NET9

So far, the preview versions of .NET 9 have introduced two improvements to the dotnet test command.

💅 The output logs will use the new terminal logger by default, resulting in a better experience with more clearly arranged output . The terminal logger was introduced in .NET 8 as an opt-in alternative to the normal console logger. The new behavior uses the new terminal logger by default for environments that support this, and can be disabled using the --tl:off switch. For more information and the reasoning for this new behavior see Terminal logger is default

This results in a better experience for developers and faster feedback loops when running tests.

For more info about Unit Testing .NET 9 see the documentation.

