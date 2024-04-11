Tim Deschryver

Improvements to `dotnet test` in .NET9

So far, the preview versions of .NET 9 have introduced two improvements to the dotnet test command.

This results in a better experience for developers and faster feedback loops when running tests.

For more info about Unit Testing .NET 9 see the documentation.

