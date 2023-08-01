Tim Deschryver

Angular Input enhancements link

The Angular 16 release adds useful enhancements to the @Input decorator. We can make an input required, we can transform the input value, and we can bind inputs route data (parameters, query parameters, and the route data property).

We can transform the input value by providing a transform method, which is invoked with the input value. Angular already provides the numberAttribute and booleanAttribute transform methods, but you can also implement your own.

To be able to bind the route data to component inputs, you need to configure the Angular router by including the new withComponentInputBinding().

