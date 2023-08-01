The Angular 16 release adds useful enhancements to the @Input decorator.
We can make an input required, we can transform the input value, and we can bind inputs route data (parameters, query parameters, and the route data property).
We can transform the input value by providing a transform method, which is invoked with the input value.
Angular already provides the numberAttribute and booleanAttribute transform methods, but you can also implement your own.
child.component.ts
import {Input,numberAttribute,booleanAttribute} from '@angular/core';
@Component()
exportclassChildComponent{
// Required when a parent component renders this component