Git Log Heatmap

Use git log to create a heatmap of the files that have been changed the most frequently within a repository. This is useful to identify the files that most likely need a closer look. For example, the file contains too much logic and should be split up into multiple files, it contains hot code paths that change frequently, or maybe it's a file with a history of many fixes.

The following git log command returns a list of files (excluding json and lock files) that have been changed within the last 6 months, sorted by the number of changes.

PowerShell Variant link

content_paste git log -- since 6. months.ago -- pretty = format: -- name - only ` | Where-Object { ! [ string ] ::IsNullOrEmpty ($ _ ) } ` | ? {$ _ -notmatch ".(json|lock)$" } ` | Sort-Object ` | Group-Object ` | Sort-Object - Property Count - Descending ` | Select-Object - Property Count , Name - First 25

Bash Variant link

content_paste git log --since 6 .months.ago --pretty=format: --name-only \ | sed '/^\s*$/'d \ | grep -v -E '*\.(json|lock)$' \ | sort \ | uniq -c \ | sort -nr \ | head -n 25

