Tim Deschryver

Git Log Heatmap

Use git log to create a heatmap of the files that have been changed the most frequently within a repository. This is useful to identify the files that most likely need a closer look. For example, the file contains too much logic and should be split up into multiple files, it contains hot code paths that change frequently, or maybe it's a file with a history of many fixes.

The following git log command returns a list of files (excluding json and lock files) that have been changed within the last 6 months, sorted by the number of changes.

PowerShell Variant link

Bash Variant link

