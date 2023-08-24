Git Log Heatmap
Use
git log to create a heatmap of the files that have been changed the most frequently within a repository.
This is useful to identify the files that most likely need a closer look.
For example, the file contains too much logic and should be split up into multiple files, it contains hot code paths that change frequently, or maybe it's a file with a history of many fixes.
The following
git log command returns a list of files (excluding
json and
lock files) that have been changed within the last 6 months, sorted by the number of changes.
PowerShell Variant link
Bash Variant link
