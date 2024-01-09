New in Entity Framework 8: Primitive collection properties
Starting from EF 8, EF automatically stores a collection of primitive values directly in a column (as JSON), whereas previously a separate table was required.
To query data, the OPENJSON table-valued function is used. This creates a rowset view of the JSON data, which can be compared as a "normal" relational table, and can thus be queried as you're used to.
Let's explore how this translates into code and SQL.
OPENJSON is more and more used in EF features to support more use-cases (or to improve the query performance). An example of this is the possibility to use inline collections while querying data, as mentioned in the release announcement.
For more info and new features introced in EF 8 see the documentation.
