New in Entity Framework 8: Primitive collection properties

Starting from EF 8, EF automatically stores a collection of primitive values directly in a column (as JSON), whereas previously a separate table was required.

To query data, the OPENJSON table-valued function is used. This creates a rowset view of the JSON data, which can be compared as a "normal" relational table, and can thus be queried as you're used to.

Let's explore how this translates into code and SQL.

Note OPENJSON is more and more used in EF features to support more use-cases (or to improve the query performance). An example of this is the possibility to use inline collections while querying data, as mentioned in the release announcement.

Define Insert Data Query content_paste public class Person { public required Guid Id { get ; init ; } public required int [] LuckyNumbers { get ; init ; } } /* CREATE TABLE [dbo].[Persons]( [Id] [uniqueidentifier] NOT NULL, [LuckyNumbers] [nvarchar](max) NOT NULL, CONSTRAINT [PK_Persons] PRIMARY KEY CLUSTERED ([Id] ASC) ) */ content_paste var person = new Person { Id = Guid . NewGuid (), LuckyNumbers = [ 1 , 3 , 5 , 7 ] }; dbContext . Add ( person ); dbContext . SaveChanges (); /* exec sp_executesql N'SET IMPLICIT_TRANSACTIONS OFF; SET NOCOUNT ON; INSERT INTO [dbo].[Persons] ([Id], [LuckyNumbers]) VALUES (@p0, @p1); ',N'@p0 uniqueidentifier,@p1 nvarchar(4000)', @p0='691dbfdd-62b3-43f5-a9bb-498985ac7952', @p1=N'[1,3,5,7]' */ content_paste +--------------------------------------+--------------+ | Id | LuckyNumbers | +--------------------------------------+--------------+ | 691dbfdd-62b3-43f5-a9bb-498985ac7952 | [ 1,3,5,7 ] | +--------------------------------------+--------------+ content_paste var persons = dbContext . Set < Person >() . Where ( p => p . LuckyNumbers . Contains ( 3 )) . ToList (); /* SELECT [p].[Id], [p].[LuckyNumbers] FROM [dbo].[Persons] AS [p] WHERE 3 IN ( SELECT [l].[value] FROM OPENJSON([p].[LuckyNumbers]) WITH ([value] int '$') AS [l] ) */

For more info and new features introced in EF 8 see the documentation.

