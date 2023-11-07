Edit and send HTTP requests directly from the Browser DevTools

Did you know you can use the browser DevTools (in Microsoft Edge and Firefox) to edit and send network requests?

This little trick can save you some time. Instead of manually reproducing a request, or copying the request via the network tab, you can right-click a network request to edit the URL, headers, body, etc, and resend the edited request! 🚀

