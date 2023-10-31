How are the TypeScript Partial and Required types implemented?

I find it important to know how the most-used TypeScript utility types are implemented. Here, we see the implementation of the Partial (all properties of a type are optional) and Required (all properties of a type are required) types. Knowing this is essential because it allows you to customize or create a new behavior for your use cases.

keyof Person generates a union of the keys of Person, so keyof Person results in "id" | "name" .

generates a union of the keys of Person, so results in . [key in keyof Person] iterates over each key in that union.

iterates over each key in that union. Person[key] is the type of the property in Person associated with the key, so "id" is a number, and "name" is a string.

is the type of the property in Person associated with the key, so "id" is a number, and "name" is a string. The ? modifier makes the property optional (used for the Partial type), while the -? modifier removes the optional modifier from the property, making it required (used for the Required type).

Partial Required partial.ts content_paste type Person = { id : number , name : string } // 🪄 Use the ? modifier to make a property optional type PersonPartial = { [ key in keyof Person ] ?: Person [ key ] }; const person : PersonPartial = { name : 'Tim' } // ^? { id?: number | undefined; name?: string | undefined } // 🔁 Refactor into a generic type type GenericPartial < T > = { [ key in keyof T ] ?: T [ key ] }; const person : GenericPartial < Person > = { name : 'Tim' } // ^? { id?: number | undefined; name?: string | undefined } // Use the built-in Partial Type: // Constructs a type with all properties of Type // set to optional. This utility will return a type that represents // all subsets of a given type. const person : Partial < Person > = { name : 'Tim' } // ^? { id?: number | undefined, name?: string | undefined } required.ts content_paste type Person = { id ?: number , name ?: string } // 🪄 Use the -? modifuer to make a property required // (by removing the optional ? modifier) type PersonRequired = { [ key in keyof Person ] -?: Person [ key ] }; const person : PersonRequired = { id : 3 , name : 'Tim' } // ^? { id: number; name: string } // 🔁 Refactor into a generic type type GenericRequired < T > = { [ key in keyof T ] -?: T [ key ] }; const person : GenericRequired < Person > = { id : 3 , name : 'Tim' } // ^? { id: number; name: string } // Use the built-in Required Type: // Constructs a type consisting of // all properties of Type set to required. const person : Required < Person > = { id : 3 , name : 'Tim' } // ^? { id: number, name: string }

