How are the TypeScript Partial and Required types implemented?
I find it important to know how the most-used TypeScript utility types are implemented.
Here, we see the implementation of the
Partial (all properties of a type are optional) and
Required (all properties of a type are required) types.
Knowing this is essential because it allows you to customize or create a new behavior for your use cases.
keyof Persongenerates a union of the keys of Person, so
keyof Personresults in
"id" | "name".
[key in keyof Person]iterates over each key in that union.
Person[key]is the type of the property in Person associated with the key, so "id" is a number, and "name" is a string.
- The
?modifier makes the property optional (used for the
Partialtype), while the
-?modifier removes the optional modifier from the property, making it required (used for the
Requiredtype).
