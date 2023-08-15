Raw SQL Queries for Unmapped Types in Entity Framework 8

Entity Framework 8 has a new feature that allows you to execute raw SQL queries against the database and return results as unmapped types. To use this feature, use the new SqlQuery method on the Database property of your DbContext instance.

This feature is useful when you want your query to return a specific type for a specific purpose. For example, in many cases you don't need/want the overhead of returning your full-blown entity for search queries. Instead, you want a optimized entity (e.g. a DTO) that only contains the data you need for that specific purpose. Usually this results in a faster query and less data transferred over the wire.

See my blog post You can now return unmapped types from raw SQL select statements with Entity Framework 8 for more info about this new feature.

Select Query to retrieve a collection link

content_paste var customers = await dbContext . Database // 👇 Map to a unmapped type . SqlQuery < CustomerDto >( $""" SELECT c.Id as CustomerId, c.FirstName, a.Street FROM dbo.Customers c JOIN dbo.Addresses a ON c.Id = a.CustomerId """ ) . ToListAsync ();

content_paste SELECT c . Id as CustomerId, c . FirstName , a . Street FROM dbo . Customers c JOIN dbo . Addresses a ON c . Id = a . CustomerId

Select Query with a parameter within the where clause link

content_paste var customers = await dbContext . Database . SqlQuery < CustomerDto >( $""" SELECT c.Id as CustomerId, c.FirstName, a.Street FROM dbo.Customers c JOIN dbo.Addresses a ON c.Id = a.CustomerId -- 👇 Use parameters in your query WHERE c.FirstName like '%' + { customerName } + '%' """ ) . ToListAsync ();

content_paste exec sp_executesql N 'SELECT c.Id as CustomerId, c.FirstName, a.Street FROM dbo.Customers c JOIN dbo.Addresses a ON c.Id = a.CustomerId -- 👇 Parameterized WHERE c.FirstName like ''%'' + @p0 + ''%'' ' , N'@p0 nvarchar(4000)' ,@p0 = N'ali'

Select Query using LINQ to retrieve a single entity link

content_paste var customer = await dbContext . Database . SqlQuery < CustomerDto >( $""" SELECT c.Id as CustomerId, c.FirstName, a.Street FROM dbo.Customers c JOIN dbo.Addresses a ON c.Id = a.CustomerId """ ) // 👇 SqlQuery returns a IQueryable<TResult> so you can use LINQ as well . SingleOrDefaultAsync ( c => c . CustomerId == customerId );

content_paste exec sp_executesql N 'SELECT TOP(2) [c].[CustomerId], [c].[FirstName], [c].[Street] FROM ( SELECT c.Id as CustomerId, c.FirstName, a.Street FROM dbo.Customers c JOIN dbo.Addresses a ON c.Id = a.CustomerId ) AS [c] -- 👇 LINQ filters also are parameterized WHERE [c].[CustomerId] = @__customerId_1' , N'@__customerId_1 int' ,@__customerId_1 = 1

