Raw SQL Queries for Unmapped Types in Entity Framework 8
Entity Framework 8 has a new feature that allows you to execute raw SQL queries against the database and return results as unmapped types.
To use this feature, use the new SqlQuery method on the Database property of your DbContext instance.
This feature is useful when you want your query to return a specific type for a specific purpose.
For example, in many cases you don't need/want the overhead of returning your full-blown entity for search queries.
Instead, you want a optimized entity (e.g. a DTO) that only contains the data you need for that specific purpose.
Usually this results in a faster query and less data transferred over the wire.