Playwright in an Azure DevOps Pipeline Published November 01, 2022 @tim_deschryver

👀 Just show me the code already

When you introduce Playwright in a codebase, you can use the init command to scaffold a fresh setup.

npm init playwright@latest

The scaffolding includes the installation of Playwright, a pre-configured setup, a sample test, and an optional GitHub Actions workflow.

In this post, the generated GitHub workflow is migrated into an Azure DevOps pipeline. The pipeline installs Node.js, installs the dependencies (browsers included), runs the tests, and publishes the test artifact.

.azure-pipeline/playwright.yml name : Playwright Tests trigger : - main - master jobs : - job : test timeoutInMinutes : 60 pool : vmImage : "ubuntu-latest" steps : - task : NodeTool@0 inputs : versionSpec : "16.x" displayName : "Install Node.js" - script : | npm ci displayName : "Install dependencies" - script : | npx playwright install --with-deps displayName : "Install Playwright Browsers" - script : | npx playwright test displayName : "Run Playwright tests" - publish : $(System.DefaultWorkingDirectory)/playwright-report artifact : playwright-report # always create the artifact, this is useful for debugging failed tests condition : always()

Within GitHub, this pipeline is automatically run when new commits are pushed to the main branch of the repository. With Azure DevOps, the pipeline needs to first be manually created before it can be triggered.

To do so, go to the pipeline pages and create a new pipeline. On this page select "Azure Repos Git", then select your repository.

Starting page of the the wizard to create or import a pipeline.

Next, select the "Existing Azure Pipelines YAML file" option and selected the above file if it's already pushed. Otherwise, select "Start pipeline" and copy-paste the above YAML into the editor.

Pick the option to create a new pipeline, or to import an existing pipeline.

The resulting pipeline should look like this:

The pipeline containing the Playwright test setup.

Now, you can click on "Run pipeline" to run the pipeline for the first time. When the pipeline is completed, it should give you the "success" page.

A green pipeline build.

To view the test results, click on the "test" job.

The detailed view of the pipeline build.

Lastly, you can download the test artifacts to see the test results.

Playwright test reporter.

With the next push to the main branch, the pipeline will be automatically triggered. Happy testing!

Support me

I appreciate it if you would support me if have you enjoyed this post and found it useful, thank you in advance.