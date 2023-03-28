Include attachments to your Playwright report Published March 28, 2023 Tim Deschryver timdeschryver.dev

Automated testing with Playwright is a great way to ensure your application is working correctly, but testing a file can be a challenge.

This is not a simple task to automate and needs to be tested by a human to be thorough. However, we can do our best to make this easier than manually having to open the application, and then interact with it, just to download the file. This could be OK once or twice, but this quickly becomes a tedious task very fast. As a result that this test will be "forgotten".

Luckily, Playwright has a solution. By adding the file to the test report - which can later be included in an artifact created by a pipeline - the tester can easily access and download the file to check it.

To set up a CI pipeline running Playwright, see GitHub Actions or Azure DevOps.

In this post, I will show you multiples ways how to add a file (or screenshot) to your Playwright report using testInfo.attach. To use TestInfo , add it as the second parameter of the test method.

The first option is to add a file that is downloaded by the browser:

First, create a "hook" that waits for the download, and then click the element to start the download (2)

Add the file to the report, use suggestedFilename to get the name of the file, and path to include the temporary path of the downloaded file (3)

download.spec.ts content_paste import { test } from '@playwright/test' ; test ( 'adds a downloaded file to report' , async ({ page }, testInfo ) => { // 1. Navigate to the page await page . goto ( 'https://owasp.org/www-project-web-security-testing-guide/' ) ; await page . getByRole ( 'tab' , { name : 'Release Versions' } ) . click () ; // 2. Wait for the download const downloadPromise = page . waitForEvent ( 'download' ) ; await page . getByRole ( 'link' , { name : 'Download the v4.2 PDF' } ) . click () ; const download = await downloadPromise ; // 3. Add the PDF to the report const path = await download . path () ; // ^ AppData\Local\Temp\playwright-artifacts-KZfOpF\19df2a33-9f96-465a-acb5-3dc1b9041e71 await testInfo . attach ( download . suggestedFilename () , { path : path ! , } ) ; } ) ;

The playwright report contains the attached PDF file, which can be downloaded.

The second solution is to add a file that is available as an URL:

The first step is to grab the URL of the file (2)

Next, use the APIRequestContext to download the file (3)

to download the file (3) Lastly, add the file to the report by adding the request's body (4)

external.spec.ts content_paste import { test } from '@playwright/test' ; test ( 'adds an external file to report' , async ({ page }, testInfo ) => { // 1. Navigate to the page await page . goto ( 'https://owasp.org/www-project-top-ten/' ) ; // 2. Grab the PDF link const link = await page . getByRole ( 'link' , { name : 'OWASP Top 10 2017' } ) ; const href = await link . getAttribute ( 'href' ) ; // 3. Download the PDF const pdfRequest = await request . get ( 'https://owasp.org' + href ) ; // 4. Add the PDF to the report await testInfo . attach (( await link . textContent ()) ! , { body : await pdfRequest . body () , } ) ; } ) ;

The playwright report contains the attached PDF file, which can be downloaded.

The last way is to take a screenshot of the page and attach it to the report. For this,

Simply take a screenshot of the page, or a specific element on the page (2)

Include the image using body and set the content type by using contentType (3)

screenshot.spec.ts content_paste import { test } from '@playwright/test' ; test ( 'adds a screenshot to report' , async ({ page }, testInfo ) => { // 1. Navigate to the page await page . goto ( 'https://owasp.org/www-project-top-ten/' ) ; // 2. Take a screenshot const screenshot = await page . screenshot () ; // 3. Add the screenshot to the report await testInfo . attach ( 'OWASP TOP 10' , { body : screenshot , contentType : 'image/png' , } ) ; } ) ;

The playwright report contains the attached screenshot, which is immedietly visible.

In this post, we've seen how we can attach different files as an attachment to the Playwright report. Doing this makes it easier to access these files in order to verify their correctness.

Even if these files are not verified on each run, we can store a history of these files. In the case that something is off, we can go back in time and pinpoint the exact commit that has caused the difference,

