NgRx Resources
Redux
- 📖 Redux docs
- 📖 Redux styleguide
- 📺 Getting Started with Redux - Dan Abramov
- ✍ Idiomatic Redux: The Tao of Redux - Mark Erikson
- 🎤 The Fundamentals of Redux - Mark Erikson
- ✍ Finally understand Redux by building your own Store - Todd Motto
- ✍ What Is Redux: A Designer’s Guide
- 🎤 Hacker Way: Rethinking Web App Development at Facebook (Flux)
NgRx
- 📖 NgRx docs
- 🎤 Reactive Angular with NgRx - Rob Wormald
- 🎤 Building Sub States w/ NgRx Selectors - Brandon Roberts
- 🎤 Good Action Hygiene - Mike Ryan
- 🎤 Selectors are more powerful than you think - Alex Okrushko
- 🎤 You might not need NgRx - Mike Ryan
- ✍ Patterns and Techniques - Victor Savkin
- ✍ Comprehensive Introduction to @ngrx/store - Brian Troncone
- ✍ Articles tagged with NgRx from AngularInDepth
- ✍ NgRx is 40x faster than your code, find out why - Lance Finney