Writing your first Playwright test Modified March 02, 2022

Writing end-to-end (e2e) tests don't need to be hard. Playwright provides a smooth - in my opinion, the best - developer experience, which makes it straightforward to go from nothing to your first e2e test.

You will probably see me putting more content out on playwright, because I'm so enthusiastic about this tool. For now, let's start at the beginning, and let's take a look at the required steps to have your first e2e test in place. This only takes a few minutes!

Of course, the first step is to install playwright. You can do this manually or you can make it easier by running the npm init playwright command, this also creates a config file in your project.

npm init playwright Getting started with writing end-to-end tests with Playwright: Initializing project in '.' √ Do you want to use TypeScript or JavaScript? · TypeScript √ Where to put your end-to-end tests? · tests √ Add a GitHub Actions workflow? ( Y/n ) · false Installing Playwright Test ( yarn add --dev @playwright/test ) …

Included in the generated config, you see the default values of popular options with a link to the docs. This makes it easier to find information about the configuration. While the config speaks for itself, I like to highlight a few points that make me happy.

forbidOnly : if enabled, the CI throws when there's a focused test ( test.only )

: if enabled, the CI throws when there's a focused test ( ) retries : on a failure, retry the test N amount of times

: on a failure, retry the test N amount of times workers : faster test execution because test cases are run in parallel (multiple tests are run at the same time)

: faster test execution because test cases are run in parallel (multiple tests are run at the same time) trace : persist test info (screenshots, video, logs) on a failure

: persist test info (screenshots, video, logs) on a failure projects: run test cases in multiple environments (browsers, screen sizes, emulations, ...)

playwright.config.ts import type { PlaywrightTestConfig } from '@playwright/test' ; import { devices } from '@playwright/test' ; const config : PlaywrightTestConfig = { testDir : './tests' , timeout : 30 * 1000 , expect : { timeout : 5000 } , forbidOnly : ! ! process . env . CI , retries : process . env . CI ? 2 : 0 , workers : process . env . CI ? 1 : undefined , reporter : 'html' , use : { actionTimeout : 0 , trace : 'on-first-retry' , } , projects : [ { name : 'chromium' , use : { ... devices [ 'Desktop Chrome' ] , } , } , { name : 'firefox' , use : { ... devices [ 'Desktop Firefox' ] , } , } , ] , } ; export default config ;

Besides the above config file, an example test file is also added to the project.

Did you notice that the title is "creating a test" and not "writing a test"? This is because playwright comes with a test generator that writes the test specification for you, you only need to interact with the application.

To create your first time, make sure that the application is running and then run the playwright codegen command.

npx playwright codegen - output tests / flow . spec . ts

This opens up a browser window, and also the playwright inspector GUI tool. When you start to interact with the opened browser, you can see that the inspector writes out the test code for you.

Generating a test with the codegen command while interacting with the application

Close the browser window when you're done and the test is included in the project. As an example, let's take a look at the following test, which is the result of the above GIF.

import { test , expect } from '@playwright/test' ; test ( 'test' , async ( { page } ) => { await page . goto ( 'http://localhost:4200' ) ; await page . goto ( 'http://localhost:4200/#/login' ) ; await page . locator ( 'input[type="password"]' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( 'input[type="password"]' ) . fill ( 'password' ) ; await page . locator ( 'input[type="password"]' ) . press ( 'Enter' ) ; await expect ( page ) . toHaveURL ( 'http://localhost:4200/#/books' ) ; await page . locator ( '[aria-label="menu"]' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( 'text=Browse Books' ) . click ( ) ; await expect ( page ) . toHaveURL ( 'http://localhost:4200/#/books/find' ) ; await page . locator ( 'input' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( 'input' ) . fill ( 'liz wiseman' ) ; await page . locator ( 'text=Impact Players' ) . click ( ) ; await expect ( page ) . toHaveURL ( 'http://localhost:4200/#/books/bnyXzgEACAAJ' ) ; await page . locator ( 'button:has-text("Add Book to Collection")' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( '[aria-label="menu"]' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( 'text=My Collection' ) . click ( ) ; await expect ( page ) . toHaveURL ( 'http://localhost:4200/#/books' ) ; await page . locator ( 'text=Impact Players' ) . click ( ) ; await expect ( page ) . toHaveURL ( 'http://localhost:4200/#/books/bnyXzgEACAAJ' ) ; await page . locator ( 'button:has-text("Remove Book from Collection")' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( '[aria-label="menu"]' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( 'text=Sign Out' ) . click ( ) ; await expect ( page ) . toHaveURL ( 'http://localhost:4200/#/books' ) ; await Promise . all ( [ page . waitForNavigation ( ) , page . locator ( 'button:has-text("OK")' ) . click ( ) , ] ) ; } ) ;

If you ask me, this is a pretty good test. The element selectors don't rely on css selectors nor on ID selectors. This is good because it makes sure that the test code is robust to future changes, and the flow is easy to understand.

The test case is already good, but I'd still like to make a few small changes to make it more compact:

give the test case a better description name

remove the hard coded URL localhost:4200 (more on this later)

(more on this later) remove the comments

remove a few redirects because these are made by the application

remove unnecessary clicks, e.g. simply type in an input field instead of first clicking in the element before typing in it

replace fill with type because of the implementation of the autocomplete input

Now, the refactored test looks like this.

import { test , expect } from '@playwright/test' ; test ( 'As a user I can search, add and remove books from the collection' , async ( { page } ) => { await page . goto ( '/' ) ; await page . locator ( 'input[type="password"]' ) . fill ( 'password' ) ; await page . locator ( 'input[type="password"]' ) . press ( 'Enter' ) ; await page . locator ( '[aria-label="menu"]' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( 'text=Browse Books' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( 'input' ) . fill ( 'liz wiseman' ) ; await page . locator ( 'text=Impact Players' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( 'button:has-text("Add Book to Collection")' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( '[aria-label="menu"]' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( 'text=My Collection' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( 'text=Impact Players' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( 'button:has-text("Remove Book from Collection")' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( '[aria-label="menu"]' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( 'text=Sign Out' ) . click ( ) ; await page . locator ( 'button:has-text("OK")' ) . click ( ) ; } ) ;

The last change is a change to the configuration file. Uncomment the webServer config, and set the start and port options that are applicable to your project. I also like to enable the reuseExistingServer option so that it doesn't start a new application when it's already running.

playwright.config.ts import type { PlaywrightTestConfig } from '@playwright/test' ; import { devices } from '@playwright/test' ; const config : PlaywrightTestConfig = { testDir : './tests' , timeout : 30 * 1000 , expect : { timeout : 5000 } , forbidOnly : ! ! process . env . CI , retries : process . env . CI ? 2 : 0 , workers : process . env . CI ? 1 : undefined , reporter : 'html' , use : { actionTimeout : 0 , trace : 'on-first-retry' , } , projects : [ { name : 'chromium' , use : { ... devices [ 'Desktop Chrome' ] , } , } , { name : 'firefox' , use : { ... devices [ 'Desktop Firefox' ] , } , } , ] , webServer : { command : 'npm run start' , port : 4200 , reuseExistingServer : true , } , } ; export default config ;

Now, playwright runs the application when you run the npx playwright test command if it isn't served already.

npx playwright test

Resulting in the following output. As you can see below, the test is executed twice. This is because there are two projects defined in the configuration, one for chromium, the other one for firefox.

npx playwright test Using config at C: \ Users \ timde \ dev \ project \ playwright.config.ts Running 2 tests using 2 workers [ WebServer ] - Generating browser application bundles .. . [ WebServer ] ✔ Browser application bundle generation complete. Slow test file: [ chromium ] › flow.spec.ts ( 18s ) Slow test file: [ firefox ] › flow.spec.ts ( 16s ) Consider splitting slow test files to speed up parallel execution 2 passed ( 27s ) To open last HTML report run: npx playwright show-report

And ta-daaa, here's your first playwright test. Nice and simple!

Integrating playwright in your project is straightforward with the npm init playwright command.

You can use the playwright codegen command to generate the test flows while you interact with the application, as a real user would.

While the test looks good and is robust, it's desirable to make a few tweaks to improve the test and make it more compact.

