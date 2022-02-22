TIL params inheritance strategy to always have access to parent route info Published February 22, 2022 @tim_deschryver

All posts TLDR Version

👀 Just show me the code already

For all the years that I've been working with Angular, I always had a hard time to access the parent route info, e.g. params, and data.

You probably already know what I mean and might even have written the same code as I did.

Let's take a quick look at an example route.

https://localhost:4200/parent/:parentId/child/:childId/grandchild

To make this more concrete, the route might look like this in the application.

https://localhost:4200/company/7/year/2022/customers

To give you the full picture, the Angular routes for this route are defined as follows.

RouterModule . forRoot ( [ { path : 'company/:companyId' , component : CompanyComponent , children : [ { path : 'year/:year' , component : YearComponent , children : [ path : 'customers' , component : CustomersComponent ] } ] } , ] ) ;

And the snapshot of the activated customers route looks empty by default.

{ "snapshot" : { "params" : { } } }

Now, to access the parent id ( comanyId ) from the customers component, the code that I used to write, and have seen a lot, is the following one.

const companyId = activatedRoute . parent . parent . snapshot . params . companyId ;

What I don't like about this code is that it's very brittle. There's a big chance that the above breaks when the routes are re-arranged, or when the component is used in multiple views with another route structure or naming.

As a fix, one can make the code more robust and make the lookup dynamic, with for example, a while look that traverses the parent routes until it finds the data that it's looking for.

But, Today I Learned, that there's a better, quicker, and simpler solution to this problem.

Please welcome, paramsInheritanceStrategy, a router option that's been a part of the Angular API from the earlier versions. It is only today, 4 years later, that I encounter the paramsInheritanceStrategy option.

With its value set to always , you get access to all parent data from the activated route snapshot.

For the same route as we started with, the customers activated route's payload looks like this.

{ "snapshot" : { "params" : { "companyId" : 7 , "year" : 2022 } } }

Meaning that we can pluck companyId from the snapshot.

const companyId = activatedRoute . snapshot . params . companyId ;

This has the advantage that:

it's easier to understand

it's reusable

changing routes doesn't have an impact

This goes further than just the route params , but the full route information is accessible from the child, for example, the data property.

To get this result, configure the Angular router and set the paramsInheritanceStrategy option to always .

RouterModule . forRoot ( [ { path : 'company/:companyId' , component : CompanyComponent , children : [ { path : 'year/:year' , component : YearComponent , children : [ path : 'customers' , component : CustomersComponent ] } ] } ] , { paramsInheritanceStrategy : 'always' } ) ;

Note that for params with the same name, that the param the closest to the activated route wins.

An example, let's take a look at the following structure.

RouterModule . forRoot ( [ { path : 'company/:id' , component : CompanyComponent , data : { title : 'Company' , featureToggleA : true , } , children : [ { path : 'year/:year' , component : YearComponent , children : [ path : 'customers/:id' , component : CustomersComponent , data : { title : 'Customer' , featureToggleB : true , } , ] } ] } ] , { paramsInheritanceStrategy : 'always' } ) ;

When the customer route /customers/99/year/2022/customers/4 is the active, then we end up with the following results.

{ "snapshot" : { "params" : { "year" : 2022 , "id" : 4 } , "data" : { "title" : "Customer" , "featureToggleA" : true , "featureToggleB" : false } } }

Therefore, it's important to give a unique name to the route parameters, and not to default to :id for all routes. This also makes it easier to differentiate the params of a route.

By setting the value of paramsInheritanceStrategy to always , we get access to all the data from parent routes. Whereas previously, with the default value emptyOnly we do not.

For the https://localhost:4200/company/7/year/2022/customers/1 route, this means that the company id and the year are added to the params snapshot of the customer route.

{ "snapshot": { "params": { "customerId": 1 + "companyId": 7, + "year": 2022, } } }

For the default emptyOnly , this is only the case when there isn't a component bound to the route.

Take a look at a working sandbox and notice the effect when you remove the paramsInheritanceStrategy: 'always' option.

Support me

I appreciate it if you would support me if have you enjoyed this post and found it useful, thank you in advance.