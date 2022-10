Show stacktrace when dotnet core API doesn't start Modified October 12, 2022 @tim_deschryver

When you have an API that doesn't start and doesn't show an error log.

Update the web.config and set the ASPNETCORE_DETAILEDERRORS environment variable to true .

< system.webServer > < httpErrors errorMode = " Detailed " /> < aspNetCore processPath = " dotnet " > < environmentVariables > < environmentVariable name = " ASPNETCORE_DETAILEDERRORS " value = " true " /> </ environmentVariables > </ aspNetCore > </ system.webServer >

