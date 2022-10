Polling with a NgRx Effect Modified October 12, 2022 @tim_deschryver

You want to periodically the refresh data in the NgRx Store.

Create a NgRx Effect that retrieves the data via a service every x minutes, this can be done with the RxJS timer operator.

refresh$ = createEffect ( ( ) => { return timer ( 0 , 600000 ) . pipe ( switchMap ( ( ) => this . customersService . get ( ) . pipe ( map ( ( data ) => refreshSuccess ( data ) ) , catchError ( ( response ) => refreshFailed ( response ) ) , ) , ) , ) ; } ) ;

Support me

I appreciate it if you would support me if have you enjoyed this post and found it useful, thank you in advance.