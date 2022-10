Flush state with an NgRx meta-reducer Modified October 12, 2022 @tim_deschryver

You want to (partially) flush the state.

Use a meta-reducer to listen to an action and flush the state by invoking the reducer with the undefined state so the reducers re-use their initial state.

function flush ( reducer ) { return function ( state : AppState | undefined , action : Action ) { if ( action . type === 'RESET' ) { return reducer ( undefined , action ) ; } return reducer ( state , action ) ; } ; } function flush ( reducer ) { return function ( state : AppState | undefined , action : Action ) { if ( action . type === 'RESET' ) { return reducer ( { authentication : state . authentication , design : state . design , } , action , ) ; } return reducer ( state , action ) ; } ; }

