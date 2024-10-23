New LINQ methods in C# 13: Index, CountBy, AggregateBy Published October 23, 2024 Tim Deschryver timdeschryver.dev

On this page Index

CountBy

AggregateBy Share this post Twitter LinkedIn

👀 Just show me the code already

In this article, we will explore the new LINQ methods that (normally) will be introduced in C# 13, as part of the .NET 9 release during .NET Conf 2024. These new methods are Index , CountBy , and AggregateBy .

Warning These LINQ methods are part of the release candidate, the final release may include changes or removals.

Note Upgrading to .NET 9 will give you a ton of LINQ optimizations, which you automatically get for free!

The examples throughout this article use the following data collection. We have a collection of 5 students, each with a name and a score.

content_paste Student [] students = [ new ( "Alice" , "A" ), new ( "Bob" , "B" ), new ( "Charlie" , "C" ), new ( "David" , "B" ), new ( "Eve" , "A" ) ]; record Student ( string Name , string Score );

Index link

The Index() method (Enumerable.Index ) adds an index to each element in the collection. The index is a 0-based integer that represents the position of the element in the collection.

The example below simply adds an index to each student in the collection.

content_paste IEnumerable <( int , Student )> studentsWithIndex = students . Index (); foreach ( var ( index , student ) in studentsWithIndex ) { Console . WriteLine ( $"Student { index } : { student . Name } " ); }

Output:

content_paste Student 0: Alice Student 1: Bob Student 2: Charlie Student 3: David Student 4: Eve

CountBy link

The CountBy() method (Enumerable.CountBy<TSource, TKey>) groups the elements in the collection by a key and returns the count of elements in each group.

The example below groups the students by their score and counts the number of students in each group.

content_paste IEnumerable < KeyValuePair < string , int >> studentsByScore = students . CountBy ( keySelector : student => student . Score ); foreach ( var ( score , count ) in studentsByScore ) { Console . WriteLine ( $"Students with a { score } -score: { count } " ); }

Output:

content_paste Students with a A-score: 2 Students with a B-score: 2 Students with a C-score: 1

It's also possible to use add an expression to build the identifier for the group. The example below groups the students by their score ("A" or "B" means the student has passed) and counts the number of students that passed or failed.

content_paste IEnumerable < KeyValuePair < bool , int >> studentsCountPassedOrFailed = students . CountBy ( keySelector : student => student . Score is "A" or "B" ); foreach ( var ( passed , count ) in studentsCountPassedOrFailed ) { Console . WriteLine ( $"Students that {( passed ? "passed" : "failed" )} : { count } " ); }

Output:

content_paste Students that passed: 4 Students that failed: 1

CountBy() can also accept a comparer ( IEqualityComparer<TKey>? keyComparer ) as the second argument.

AggregateBy link

The AggregateBy() method (Enumerable.AggregateBy<TSource, TKey, TAccumulate>) groups the elements in the collection by a key and aggregates (similar to Aggregate() ) the elements in each group.

The first argument is the key selector, creating the group. The second argument is the initial value (seed) for each group. The third argument is the function that aggregates the elements in the group, it receives the value of the group and the current element.

The example below groups students by their scores.

content_paste IEnumerable < KeyValuePair < string , List < string >>> studentsByScore = students . AggregateBy ( keySelector : student => student . Score , seed : new List < string >(), func : ( group , student ) => [ .. group , student . Name ] ); foreach ( var ( score , studentGroup ) in studentsByScore ) { Console . WriteLine ( $"Students with a { score } -score: { string. Join ( ", " , studentGroup )} " ); }

Output:

content_paste Students with a A-score: Alice, Eve Students with a B-score: Bob, David Students with a C-score: Charlie

CountAggregateByBy() can also accept a comparer ( IEqualityComparer<TKey>? keyComparer ) as the last argument.

Feel free to update this blog post on GitHub, thanks in advance!

Join My Newsletter (WIP) Join my weekly newsletter to receive my latest blog posts and bits, directly in your inbox.

Support me

I appreciate it if you would support me if have you enjoyed this post and found it useful, thank you in advance.

Share this post

Twitter LinkedIn