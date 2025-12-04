Named global query filters in Entity Framework Core 10 Modified December 04, 2025 Tim Deschryver timdeschryver.dev

Previous version of Entity Framework included a way to define global query filters while configuring the model. These filters were applied to all queries for a given entity type, allowing developers to implement features like soft deletes easily. However, this feature was limited in flexibility, as it did not allow multiple filters.

With Entity Framework 10, a new feature has been introduced that allows developers to define named global query filters. This enhancement provides greater flexibility by enabling multiple filters to be defined, which can be selectively disabled based on their names.

Note For the entire change list of new features in Entity Framework 10, refer to the official documentation.

In previous versions, you could define a single global query filter using the HasQueryFilter method. For example, to implement a soft delete feature, you might have done something like this:

content_paste public class CustomerContext : DbContext { protected override void OnModelCreating ( ModelBuilder modelBuilder ) { modelBuilder . Entity < Customer >() . HasQueryFilter ( p => ! p . IsDeleted ); } } // Or as a IEntityTypeConfiguration<T> implementation public class CustomerConfiguration : IEntityTypeConfiguration < Customer > { public void Configure ( EntityTypeBuilder < Customer > builder ) { builder . HasQueryFilter ( p => ! p . IsDeleted ); } }

The filter automatically excludes any Customer entities marked as deleted from all queries. If you wanted to include an additional filter, you would have to combine it with the existing one. For example, let's say you wanted to filter customers based on their status as well:

content_paste public class CustomerConfiguration : IEntityTypeConfiguration < Customer > { public void Configure ( EntityTypeBuilder < Customer > builder ) { // This does not work as expected // The last filter defined overrides the previous one builder . HasQueryFilter ( p => ! p . IsDeleted ); builder . HasQueryFilter ( p => p . Status != CustomerStatus . Archived ); // Instead, combine both conditions into a single filter builder . HasQueryFilter ( p => ! p . IsDeleted && p . Status != CustomerStatus . Archived ); } }

For scenarios where you needed to disable the global filter in specific queries, you had to use the IgnoreQueryFilters method, which disabled all global filters for that query:

content_paste // Filtered query, customers that are soft-deleted or archived are excluded var activeCustomers = await context . Customers . ToListAsync ( cancellationToken ); // Unfiltered query, all customers are included var customers = await context . Customers . IgnoreQueryFilters () . ToListAsync ( cancellationToken );

With Entity Framework Core 10, you can now define named global query filters. This allows you to create multiple filters for the same entity type and selectively disable them by name (one or more).

The refactored code for the previous example would look like this. Instead of combining multiple conditions into a single filter, invoke HasQueryFilter multiple times and provide a unique name for each filter.

content_paste public class CustomerConfiguration : IEntityTypeConfiguration < Customer > { public void Configure ( EntityTypeBuilder < Customer > builder ) { builder . HasQueryFilter ( "SoftDeleteFilter" , p => ! p . IsDeleted ); builder . HasQueryFilter ( "StatusFilter" , p => p . Status != CustomerStatus . Archived ); } }

It's still possible to create a global filter without a name, which behaves as before. But, you can't use both named and unnamed filters for the same entity type.

Now to disable specific filters in a query, you can use the IgnoreQueryFilters method and provide the name(s) of the filters you want to disable.

content_paste // Filtered query, customers that are soft-deleted or archived are excluded (same as before) var activeCustomers = await context . Customers . ToListAsync ( cancellationToken ); // Unfiltered query, all customers are included (same as before) var customers = await context . Customers . IgnoreQueryFilters () . ToListAsync ( cancellationToken ); // Filtered query, customers that are soft-deleted are excluded, but archived customers are included var customersWithArchived = await context . Customers . IgnoreQueryFilters ([ "StatusFilter" ]) . ToListAsync ( cancellationToken ); // Unfiltered query, both soft-deleted and archived customers are included because both filters are ignored var customersAll = await context . Customers . IgnoreQueryFilters ([ "StatusFilter" , "SoftDeleteFilter" ]) . ToListAsync ( cancellationToken );

Feel free to update this blog post on GitHub, thanks in advance!

Join My Newsletter (WIP) Join my weekly newsletter to receive my latest blog posts and bits, directly in your inbox.

Support me

I appreciate it if you would support me if have you enjoyed this post and found it useful, thank you in advance.

Share this post