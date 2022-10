Multiple service calls from an Effect Modified October 12, 2022 @tim_deschryver

An action to fetch multiple entities at once, but the service has only an endpoint to fetch one entity at a time.

Use the RxJS merge operator to flatten all request streams and concurrently emit all values to a single output stream.

refresh$ = createEffect ( ( ) => this . actions$ . pipe ( ofType ( CustomerActions . refresh ) , exhaustMap ( ( { customerIds } ) => merge ( ... ids . map ( ( id ) => this . customersService . getCustomer ( id ) . pipe ( map ( CustomerActions . getCustomerSuccess ) , catchError ( ( err ) => of ( CustomerActions . getCustomerFailed ( id , err . message ) ) ) , ) , ) , ) , ) , ) , ) ;

Support me

I appreciate it if you would support me if have you enjoyed this post and found it useful, thank you in advance.