Introducing Angular Testing Library Zoneless Published March 19, 2026 Tim Deschryver timdeschryver.dev

Angular Testing Library now introduces a new zoneless subpackage, a trimmed-down version of the original Angular Testing Library. This is avalable from version 19.2.1 onwards.

The reason for the new @testing-library/angular/zoneless subpackage is that, over time, Angular's testing capabilities have improved, and some of the features provided by the original Angular Testing Library have become less necessary. It focuses on a more streamlined API that leverages Angular's built-in testing features.

The biggest change is that Testing Library's API is no longer monkey patched, such as for user events and the waitFor and findBy methods, to invoke Angular's change detection using detectChanges . This is something you won't notice by looking at the API, but it's a major internal change. This change is necessary to more closely reflect how the component behaves under real circumstances. It shouldn't have a big impact on existing test cases.

This subpackage also includes breaking changes compared with what you're currently used to. We think these breaking changes have a positive effect during rendering. For example, the componentProperties , componentInputs , componentOutputs , and inputs options have been removed in favor of a single bindings option that makes use of binding syntax to test input , output , and model bindings. Previously, there were subtle differences, which made it unclear when to use one over the other.

example.spec.ts import { render , screen } from '@testing-library/angular/zoneless' ; import userEvent from '@testing-library/user-event' ; test ( 'renders and interacts with a component' , async () => { const user = userEvent . setup () ; await render ( CustomerDetails , { bindings : [ inputBinding ( 'customerName' , 'Alice' )] , // You can still configure providers providers : [] , } ) ; const loadButton = screen . getByRole ( 'button' , { name : /load customer/ i } ) ; await user . click ( loadButton ) ; expect ( screen . getByText ( 'Hello Alice' )) . toBeInTheDocument () ; } ) ;

To make the library less dependent on Angular's APIs, some configuration options that were rarely used have been removed. Instead, it's now possible to manually configure the testing environment using Angular's TestBed API, which provides more flexibility and control over your specific testing setup.

To configure the TestBed , use the configureTestBed method. For example, you can configure the router or defer behavior.

example.spec.ts import { render , screen } from '@testing-library/angular/zoneless' ; import userEvent from '@testing-library/user-event' ; test ( 'renders and interacts with a component' , async () => { const user = userEvent . setup () ; await render ( CustomerDetails , { configureTestBed : ( testBed ) => { testBed . configureTestingModule ( { deferBlockBehavior : DeferBlockBehavior . Manual , } ) ; }, } ) ; } ) ;

A nice side effect of the zoneless subpackage is that it's better compatible with Vitest (browser mode).

Of course, we will re-evaluate the API in the future and add more features if needed. For now, the zoneless package provides the bare minimum needed to test components, while offering a more focused and efficient testing experience for Angular developers.

The zoneless subpackage is available as a separate package, so you can choose to use it without affecting your existing tests. We encourage you to try it out and share your feedback. Feel free to open issues or contribute to the project if you have suggestions for improvements or new features. Your feedback helps shape the future of Angular Testing Library.

Feel free to update this blog post on GitHub, thanks in advance!

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