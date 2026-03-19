Introducing Angular Testing Library Zoneless
Angular Testing Library now introduces a new
zoneless subpackage, a trimmed-down version of the original Angular Testing Library. This is avalable from version 19.2.1 onwards.
Why
The reason for the new
@testing-library/angular/zoneless subpackage is that, over time, Angular's testing capabilities have improved, and some of the features provided by the original Angular Testing Library have become less necessary. It focuses on a more streamlined API that leverages Angular's built-in testing features.
Disabled Automatic Change Detection
The biggest change is that Testing Library's API is no longer monkey patched, such as for user events and the
waitFor and
findBy methods, to invoke Angular's change detection using
detectChanges. This is something you won't notice by looking at the API, but it's a major internal change. This change is necessary to more closely reflect how the component behaves under real circumstances. It shouldn't have a big impact on existing test cases.
Compact API Surface
This subpackage also includes breaking changes compared with what you're currently used to.
We think these breaking changes have a positive effect during rendering.
For example, the
componentProperties,
componentInputs,
componentOutputs, and
inputs options have been removed in favor of a single
bindings option that makes use of binding syntax to test
input,
output, and
model bindings. Previously, there were subtle differences, which made it unclear when to use one over the other.
configureTestBed for more control
To make the library less dependent on Angular's APIs, some configuration options that were rarely used have been removed.
Instead, it's now possible to manually configure the testing environment using Angular's
TestBed API, which provides more flexibility and control over your specific testing setup.
To configure the
TestBed, use the
configureTestBed method. For example, you can configure the router or defer behavior.
Vitest Compatibility
A nice side effect of the
zoneless subpackage is that it's better compatible with Vitest (browser mode).
Future Improvements
Of course, we will re-evaluate the API in the future and add more features if needed. For now, the
zoneless package provides the bare minimum needed to test components, while offering a more focused and efficient testing experience for Angular developers.
Call to Action
The
zoneless subpackage is available as a separate package, so you can choose to use it without affecting your existing tests. We encourage you to try it out and share your feedback. Feel free to open issues or contribute to the project if you have suggestions for improvements or new features. Your feedback helps shape the future of Angular Testing Library.
Feel free to update this blog post on GitHub, thanks in advance!
Join My Newsletter (WIP)
Join my weekly newsletter to receive my latest blog posts and bits, directly in your inbox.
Support me
I appreciate it if you would support me if have you enjoyed this post and found it useful, thank you in advance.