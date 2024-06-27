Integrating Tailwind CSS in Blazor Published June 27, 2024 Tim Deschryver timdeschryver.dev

If you're on this page, you're probably already familiar with Tailwind CSS, a utility-first CSS framework, and you're looking to integrate it into your Blazor application. Therefore I won't waste your time with an introduction to Tailwind CSS, but I'll directly jump into the good stuff.

Installation and initialization of Tailwind CSS link

To get started, you need to install the Tailwind CSS package, the quickest way to do this is by using the Tailwind CLI with npm (through npx ).

content_paste npx tailwindcss init

This command creates a tailwind.config.js file in the root of your project, with an empty configuration.

tailwind.config.js content_paste /** @ type { import('tailwindcss').Config } */ export default { content : [] , theme : { extend : {}, }, plugins : [] , }

Configuring Tailwind for Blazor link

The tailwind.config.js file is where you can configure Tailwind CSS to your needs. For example, you can add custom colors, fonts, or extend the default theme.

The important part is the content property, which is an array of files that Tailwind CSS should scan for classes. In a Blazor application, you want to scan the .razor files, and optionally you can also include .html files.

tailwind.config.js content_paste /** @ type { import('tailwindcss').Config } */ module . exports = { content : [ './src/**/*.{razor,html}' ] , theme : { extend : {}, }, plugins : [] , }

The CSS part link

The next step is to create a CSS file where you import the Tailwind CSS building blocks. I recommend creating a tailwind.css file in the Styles folder, but you're free to choose any other location and name.

Styles/tailwind.css content_paste @ tailwind base ; @ tailwind components ; @ tailwind utilities ;

Building and serving the CSS link

With the tailwind.config.js file and the styles in Styles/tailwind.css in ready you can now run the Tailwind CLI to build the CSS file, where you pass the created file as input and specify the output file. The output file usually goes into the wwwroot folder, so it can be served by the application.

content_paste npx tailwindcss -i ./Styles/tailwind.css -o ./wwwroot/styles.css

After running this command, you should see the styles.css file in the wwwroot folder. Lastly, import this css file in your App.blazor file.

app.blazor content_paste <! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" /> < base href = "/" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "output.css" /> < link rel = "icon" type = "image/png" href = "favicon.png" /> < HeadOutlet /> </ head > < body > < Routes /> < script src = "_framework/blazor.web.js" ></ script > </ body > </ html >

Tailwind CSS Optimizations link

The output.css file only contains the tailwind classes that are used in your application. This way, you can keep the CSS file size small and only include the styles that are needed.

You can see this in action by adding tailwind classes to your Blazor components. As a test, you can add the following HTML to your home page. The result should be a larger than usual, bold, and underlined text.

Home.razor content_paste < h1 class = "text-3xl font-bold underline" > Hello world! </ h1 >

When you re-execute the tailwindcss command, you should see some changes in the output.css file. The styles for the used classes text-3xl , font-bold , and underline should now be included in the output.css file.

Now when you run your Blazor application, you should see the Tailwind CSS styles applied to your application.

Improving the development experience link

Always having to run the tailwindcss command manually isn't very convenient. You can automate this process by using the watch command, which watches for changes in the files and automatically rebuilds the CSS file.

The first option is to use the --watch flag with the tailwindcss command, which generates the CSS file every time a file changes.

content_paste npx tailwindcss -i ./Styles/tailwind.css -o ./wwwroot/styles.css

This isn't ideal because you need to know the command and remember to run it every time you start your application.

A better option is to add a build target to your project file that runs the tailwindcss command before the application is compiled.

Tailwind.csproj content_paste < Project Sdk = "Microsoft.NET.Sdk.Web" > < PropertyGroup > < TargetFramework > net9.0 </ TargetFramework > < Nullable > enable </ Nullable > < ImplicitUsings > enable </ ImplicitUsings > </ PropertyGroup > < Target Name = "Tailwind" BeforeTargets = "Compile" > < Exec Command = "npx tailwindcss -i ./Styles/tailwind.css -o ./wwwroot/styles.css" /> </ Target > </ Project >

The only caveat is that this doesn't work well with dotnet watch . As a workaround, run the watch command without hot reload.

content_paste dotnet watch --no-hot-reload

The dotnet watch command only detects changes to files that are a part of the project. If you want to include the tailwind.css file in the watch command, you need to add it to the project file.

Tailwind.csproj content_paste < Project Sdk = "Microsoft.NET.Sdk.Web" > < PropertyGroup > < TargetFramework > net9.0 </ TargetFramework > < Nullable > enable </ Nullable > < ImplicitUsings > enable </ ImplicitUsings > </ PropertyGroup > < ItemGroup > < Watch Include = "./Styles/tailwind.css" Exclude = "./wwwroot/**/*;obj\**\*;bin\**\*" /> </ ItemGroup > < Target Name = "Tailwind" BeforeTargets = "Compile" > < Exec Command = "npx tailwindcss -i ./Styles/tailwind.css -o ./wwwroot/styles.css" /> </ Target > </ Project >

In a production environment, you ideally want to minify the CSS file to reduce the file size. Tailwind supports this with the --minify flag, which minifies the generated CSS file.

To minify the CSS file in the release configuration, you can add a second build target in the project file. By using the Condition attribute, you can specify that the target should only run in the release configuration. With this approach, the output CSS file is minified when you build the application in release mode, e.g. within a CI/CD pipeline.

Tailwind.csproj content_paste < Project Sdk = "Microsoft.NET.Sdk.Web" > < PropertyGroup > < TargetFramework > net9.0 </ TargetFramework > < Nullable > enable </ Nullable > < ImplicitUsings > enable </ ImplicitUsings > </ PropertyGroup > < Target Name = "Tailwind" BeforeTargets = "Compile" > < Exec Command = "npx tailwindcss -i ./Styles/tailwind.css -o ./wwwroot/styles.css" /> </ Target > < Target Name = "Tailwind" BeforeTargets = "Compile" Condition = "'$(Configuration)' == 'Debug'" > < Exec Command = "npx tailwindcss -i ./Styles/tailwind.css -o ./wwwroot/tailwind.css --minify" /> </ Target > < Target Name = "Tailwind" BeforeTargets = "Compile" EnvironmentVariables = "NODE_ENV=production" Condition = "'$(Configuration)' == 'Release'" > < Exec Command = "npx tailwindcss -i ./Styles/tailwind.css -o ./wwwroot/tailwind.css --minify" /> </ Target > </ Project >

Conclusion link

Because of the Tailwind CLI integrating Tailwind CSS in a Blazor application is pretty straightforward. In this post, I've shown how to use the CLI to do the initial setup and how to create a CSS file. I've also shared how you can configure the project files to automate the building process using build targets. Lastly, we've learned how to leverage the minify option to optimize the CSS file in a production environment.

