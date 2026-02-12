Improve the quality of your Angular component snapshots with Vitest Modified February 12, 2026 Tim Deschryver timdeschryver.dev

To test an Angular component, I sometimes use a snapshot test to validate the DOM. This can be a quick way to verify a component with few interactions renders correctly. Snapshot testing was already possible with Jest, but if you are migrating your test suite to Vitest, you will notice a couple of differences.

In this post I want to point out a small change you can make to improve your snapshots. If you were using Jest, this improvement is also helpful because you do not have to change your existing tests.

Your first snapshot test link

Note Snapshot testing is a testing technique where you take a snapshot of the output of a component or function and compare it to a previously stored snapshot. Running the test will generate a snapshot if it doesn't exist, or compare the output to the existing snapshot if it does exist. If the output has changed, the test will fail, indicating that there has been a change in the component's output. This can be useful for catching unintended changes in the component's behavior or appearance.

For a small demonstration, let's take a look at the following snapshot test, which renders the App component and verifies the fixture matches the snapshot.

[file=app.spec.ts] content_paste import { render } from '@testing-library/angular/zoneless' ; import { App } from './app' ; it ( 'creates the app' , async () => { const { fixture } = await render ( App ) ; expect ( fixture ) . toMatchSnapshot () ; } ) ;

Running the above test for the first time can take a long time, and may even time out. At the end, the test should generate a snapshot, and when you look at the output, it explains why it was so slow. In this example, the snapshot contains about 803,000 lines of output, because it includes the entire component fixture. Here's a small snippet of the generated snapshot:

[file=__snapshots__/app.spec.ts.snap] content_paste // Vitest Snapshot v1, https://vitest.dev/guide/snapshot.html exports[`App > should create the app 1`] = ` ComponentFixture { "_appRef": ApplicationRef { "_destroyListeners": [], "_destroyed": false, "_injector": R3Injector { "_destroyed": false, "_ngOnDestroyHooks": Set { ...

As you can see, this is not very useful. To make the test valuable, we can pass the HTML element to the snapshot instead of the component fixture.

[file=app.spec.ts] content_paste import { render } from '@testing-library/angular/zoneless' ; import { App } from './app' ; it ( 'creates the app' , async () => { const { fixture , container } = await render ( App ) ; expect ( fixture . nativeElement ) . toMatchSnapshot () ; // or expect ( container ) . toMatchSnapshot () ; } ) ;

Running the tests again now results in a better snapshot. In the new snapshot you can see the DOM content of the App component. For example, we can now clearly see that the component renders 3 card components.

[file=__snapshots__/app.spec.ts.snap] content_paste // Vitest Snapshot v1, https://vitest.dev/guide/snapshot.html exports[`creates the app 1`] = ` < div _nghost-a-c4254472376 = "" id = "root0" ng-version = "21.1.3" > < app-card _ngcontent-a-c4254472376 = "" _nghost-a-c2695974021 = "" > < div _ngcontent-a-c2695974021 = "" class = "card-shadow" > < div _ngcontent-a-c2695974021 = "" class = "card-divider" / > < app-card-title _ngcontent-a-c4254472376 = "" > <!-- container --> Card Title 1 </ app-card-title > < div _ngcontent-a-c4254472376 = "" > Card details </ div > </ div > </ app-card > < app-card _ngcontent-a-c4254472376 = "" _nghost-a-c2695974021 = "" > < div _ngcontent-a-c2695974021 = "" class = "card-shadow" > < div _ngcontent-a-c2695974021 = "" class = "card-divider" / > < app-card-title _ngcontent-a-c4254472376 = "" > <!-- container --> Card Title 2 </ app-card-title > < div _ngcontent-a-c4254472376 = "" > Card details </ div > </ div > </ app-card > < app-card _ngcontent-a-c4254472376 = "" _nghost-a-c2695974021 = "" > < div _ngcontent-a-c2695974021 = "" class = "card-shadow" > < div _ngcontent-a-c2695974021 = "" class = "card-divider" / > < app-card-title _ngcontent-a-c4254472376 = "" > <!-- container --> Card Title 3 </ app-card-title > < div _ngcontent-a-c4254472376 = "" > Card details </ div > </ div > </ app-card > <!-- container --> </ div > `;

Improve the snapshot quality using snapshot serializers link

While this is an improvement, and you might find this is already good enough, I think the snapshot contains too much noise. When you pay close attention (to be honest, you cannot miss it), you notice additions injected by Angular, such as _ng attributes and <!--container--> comments. These make the snapshot harder to review and the snapshot is more likely to change, for example after an Angular upgrade.

If you are already familiar with Jest snapshot testing, this extra noise should be something you do not see in Jest snapshots. This is not because of the Jest test runner, but because the jest-preset-angular library makes use of custom snapshot serializers to prettify the output. To resolve the Vitest snapshot pollution, we're also required to use custom serializers in Vitest.

To configure Vitest, first create a vitest.config.ts file in the src folder of your Angular project. Next, reference this file in angular.json as the runnerConfig option to extend (or modify) the default Angular testing behavior. With this change, the Angular test runner picks up the custom configuration to configure the Vitest test runner.

[file=angular.json] content_paste { " $schema " : "./node_modules/@angular/cli/lib/config/schema.json" , " version " : 1 , " newProjectRoot " : "projects" , " projects " : { " sandbox " : { " test " : { " builder " : "@angular/build:unit-test" , " options " : { " runnerConfig " : "src/vitest.config.ts" } } } } }

Now, back to the vitest.config.ts file, where we need to set the snapshot serializer(s) used by Vitest. Luckily, it's possible to reuse the already existing serializers of jest-preset-angular .

jest-preset-angular provides 3 different serializers, each focusing on one aspect of the snapshot:

html-comment : removes the <!--container--> comments from the snapshot

: removes the comments from the snapshot ng-snapshot : allows you to snapshot test a component fixture instead of a DOM element (just as the very first snapshot example at the top of the page)

: allows you to snapshot test a component fixture instead of a DOM element (just as the very first snapshot example at the top of the page) no-ng-attributes : removes the _ng attributes from the snapshot

[file=vitest.config.ts] content_paste import { defineConfig } from 'vitest/config' ; // More info at https://angular.dev/guide/testing#advanced-vitest-configuration export default defineConfig ( { test : { snapshotSerializers : [ 'jest-preset-angular/build/serializers/html-comment' , 'jest-preset-angular/build/serializers/ng-snapshot' , 'jest-preset-angular/build/serializers/no-ng-attributes' , ] , }, } ) ;

If you do not have jest-preset-angular installed, first add it using the following command:

content_paste npm install jest-preset-angular --save-dev

After this change, you can revert the earlier test change and simplify the test by passing the component instance to the snapshot. Behind the scenes, the ng-snapshot serializer converts the instance to the HTML structure.

[file=app.spec.ts] content_paste import { render } from '@testing-library/angular/zoneless'; import { App } from './app'; it('creates the app', async () => { const {fixture} = await render(App); expect(fixture.nativeElement).toMatchSnapshot(); expect(fixture).toMatchSnapshot(); });

Tip While you're in the process of migrating your Jest test suite to use Vitest, this also means that your snapshots will almost be identical between Jest and Vitest. One of the differences you'll still notice is how the snapshots are named, which is slightly different. But, the snapshot content should be the same.

After running the test again and approving the new snapshot, this version becomes much more compact, allowing you and your team to focus on the important output. This effect can clearly be seen in the new version of the snapshot:

[file=__snapshots__/app.spec.ts.snap] content_paste // Vitest Snapshot v1, https://vitest.dev/guide/snapshot.html exports[`creates the app 1`] = ` < div > < app-card > < div class = "card-shadow" > < div class = "card-divider" / > < app-card-title > Card Title 1 </ app-card-title > < div > Card details </ div > </ div > </ app-card > < app-card > < div class = "card-shadow" > < div class = "card-divider" / > < app-card-title > Card Title 2 </ app-card-title > < div > Card details </ div > </ div > </ app-card > < app-card > < div class = "card-shadow" > < div class = "card-divider" / > < app-card-title > Card Title 3 </ app-card-title > < div > Card details </ div > </ div > </ app-card > </ div > `;

There is also a Vitest serializer in the @analogjs/vitest library, but it does not have as rich a feature set as the serializers from jest-preset-angular . The serializer provided by @analogjs is similar to ng-snapshot , which is the least interesting one in my opinion. This could change in the future (feel free to help with this GitHub issue), because for now it can feel strange to still import jest-preset-angular and this leads to conflicting peer dependencies. To start using the @analogjs serializer, take a look at the documentation.

Conclusion link

Snapshot tests can be a simple way to validate component output, but the default snapshot format is noisy. By adding Angular-aware serializers, you get snapshots that are stable and easier to review. This is useful for new projects, but also especially for projects that are migrating from Jest to Vitest because the snapshot versions remain consistent.

