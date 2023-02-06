I tried the Angular Standalone migration, and here is the results Published February 06, 2023 Tim Deschryver timdeschryver.dev

Last week Minko Gechev tweeted about an Angular schematic to automate the migration from @NgModules to the standalone API. Of course, I had to try out this migration myself.

To test the migration I created a small Angular application, which I will use as a starting point for the migration. While the application is small, it contains a little bit of everything, child components, eager and lazy loaded modules, a pipe, a directive, a couple of tests, and a service.

The schematic is available starting from Angular version 15.2.0-next.2. To update to this version or a later version, run the following command:

content_paste npx ng update --next npx ng update @angular/core --next

You can take a look at the before branch on GitHub if you're interested in the code from the example project.

To run the migration open a new CLI terminal at the root of the Angular project and run the @angular/core:standalone schematic:

content_paste npx ng generate @angular/core:standalone

This gives you three options:

To complete the migration, you need to run all three options. Instead of migrating your whole codebase at once, you can also run the schematic on specific directories.

The first time I ran the schematic I tried to keep the application running and the tests green. For this, I had to manually update some parts of the code and tests (see the steps below). But while running the next options, I noticed that the schematic was also fixing some of the issues I had to fix manually. That's why I decided to run the schematic from the start again, but this time I ran the schematics after each other without updating the code and tests. Looking back at it, I think the latter is the way to go, although it seems not to be recommended in the Angular docs.

The schematic only migrates the code from NgModule s to the new standalone API syntax. But, lately Angular also added a bunch of new functional APIs. For the completeness of this migration, I also manually migrated some features that are not covered by the schematic to their new equivalent functional API version.

If you're not interested in the details, you can take a look at the migrated version on the main branch (with manual changes between migration steps) or on the after branch (all migrations at once, and manual changes afterward).

Let's have a look at the migrations!

Commit: d32df876bebc4f1824589bca14799cc27d6ff602:

content_paste npx ng generate @angular/core:standalone Convert all components, directives, and pipes to standalone

Components, directives, and pipes are migrated to the standalone version

Dependencies are added to the standalone versions

NgModule s are updated, e.g. components are moved from the declarations to the imports

A child component referenced in a Route was not migrated. This was fixed in the next migration while running all schematics at once.

Update TestBed: move standalone components/directives/pipes from declarations to imports

to Declarables are moved from the declarations to the imports of an NgModule

AppComponent is not migrated

is not migrated It also imports an internal ɵInternalFormsSharedModule module together with the FormsModule or ReactiveFormsModule

Components are migrated to standalone components:

standalone is set to true

is set to dependencies are added to imports

lazy-child.component.ts content_paste import { Component } from '@angular/core'; import { JsonPlaceholderService } from '../services/json-placeholder.service'; + import { SensitivePipe } from '../../shared-module/pipes/sensitive.pipe'; + import { AsyncPipe, JsonPipe } from '@angular/common'; + import { ɵInternalFormsSharedModule, FormsModule } from '@angular/forms'; + import { MatInputModule } from '@angular/material/input'; + import { MatFormFieldModule } from '@angular/material/form-field'; + import { HighlightDirective } from '../../highlight-directive/highlight.directive'; @Component({ selector: 'app-lazy-child', template: ` <div class="container"> <p><span appHighlight>lazy-child</span> works!</p> <p>{{ 'eager-child works!' | sensitive }}</p> <mat-form-field> <mat-label>eager-child</mat-label> <input matInput type="text" name="name" [(ngModel)]="form.name" /> </mat-form-field> <pre>{{ todos$ | async | json }}</pre> </div> `, + standalone: true, + imports: [HighlightDirective, MatFormFieldModule, MatInputModule, ɵInternalFormsSharedModule, FormsModule, AsyncPipe, JsonPipe, SensitivePipe] }) export class LazyChildComponent { form = { name: '', }; todos$ = this.placeholderService.getTodos(); constructor(private placeholderService: JsonPlaceholderService) {} }

NgModule s are updated by moving the declarations to the imports :

shared.module.ts content_paste import { SensitivePipe } from './pipes/sensitive.pipe'; @NgModule({ - declarations: [SensitivePipe], imports: [ CommonModule, MatInputModule, MatFormFieldModule, ], imports: [ CommonModule, MatInputModule, MatFormFieldModule, + SensitivePipe, ], exports: [MatInputModule, MatFormFieldModule, SensitivePipe] }) export class SharedModule {}

Commit: c74471ae5b9627ab73ed0e163600834d4d51f85d

content_paste npx ng generate @angular/core:standalone Remove unnecessary NgModule classes

Files only containing an NgModule are deleted

are deleted NgModules s that reference the removed NgModule s are updated

Update TestBed: remove deleted NgModule s

s Commented a child component in AppComponent . This was fixed in the next migration while running all schematics at once.

The file shared.module.ts is deleted because it only contained an NgModule , SharedModule :

NgModules s that reference the removed NgModules are updated.

lazy.module.ts content_paste import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common'; import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms'; import { LazyChildComponent } from './lazy-child/lazy-child.component'; - import { SharedModule } from '../shared-module/shared.module'; import { LazyRoutingModule } from './lazy-routing.module'; - import { HighlightModule } from '../highlight-directive/highlight.module'; @NgModule({ imports: [ CommonModule, LazyRoutingModule, - SharedModule, FormsModule, - HighlightModule, LazyChildComponent ] }) export class LazyModule {}

Commit: 16c649d64130741ea75e4d35517ffd6b5b80cdc8

content_paste npx ng generate @angular/core:standalone Bootstrap the application using standalone APIs

main.ts is updated from platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule) to bootstrapApplication(AppComponent)

Readded the child component that was removed in the previous step. This was not needed while running all the schematics at once.

AppModule still exists, but the content is commented out

still exists, but the content is commented out It seems like files are imported by using the \\ separator instead of /

main.ts content_paste import { platformBrowserDynamic } from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic'; import { AppModule } from './app/app.module'; + import { importProvidersFrom } from '@angular/core'; + import { AppComponent } from './app\\app.component'; + import { provideAnimations } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations'; + import { AuthConfigModule } from './app\\auth\\auth-config.module'; + import { AppRoutingModule } from './app\\app-routing.module'; + import { BrowserModule, bootstrapApplication } from '@angular/platform-browser'; + import { AuthInterceptor } from 'angular-auth-oidc-client'; + import { HTTP_INTERCEPTORS } from '@angular/common/http'; - platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule) + bootstrapApplication(AppComponent, { + providers: [ + importProvidersFrom(BrowserModule, AppRoutingModule, AuthConfigModule), + { provide: HTTP_INTERCEPTORS, useClass: AuthInterceptor, multi: true }, + provideAnimations() + ] + }) .catch(err => console.error(err));

Commit: c05ca76aad7717e303037e33c269602627ab9720

content_paste npx ng generate @angular/core:standalone Remove unnecessary NgModule classes

Now that AppModule is not used anymore, it is deleted

Commit: 528661c9cef1e9f3bf5cb83ff6571c96c4ae8164

This is not an automatic migration.

We can use provideRouter() instead of RouterModule.forRoot() and RouterModule.forChild() .

For more info about provideRouter see Angular Router Standalone APIs by Kevin Kreuzer.

app-routing.module.ts content_paste import { importProvidersFrom } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app \\ app.component' ; import { BrowserModule , bootstrapApplication } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { provideRouter } from '@angular/router' ; bootstrapApplication ( AppComponent , { providers : [ importProvidersFrom ( BrowserModule ) , provideRouter ([ { path : 'child' , // New: Lazy load a child component loadComponent : () => import ( './app/child/child.component' ) . then ( ( m ) => m . ChildComponent ) , canActivate : [ AutoLoginPartialRoutesGuard ] , }, { path : 'lazy' , canActivate : [ AutoLoginPartialRoutesGuard ] , loadChildren : () => import ( './app/lazy/lazy.routes' ) . then ( ( m ) => m . routes ) , }, ]) , ] , } ) . catch ( ( err ) => console . error ( err )) ;

Commit: 655217f3f528fc7db83515cfce59275043dd6183

This is not an automatic migration.

Instead of importing HttpClientModule in AppModule , and registering interceptors as providers with HTTP_INTERCEPTORS we can now use provideHttpClient() .

For more info about provideHttpClient see The Refurbished HttpClient in Angular 15 – Standalone APIs and Functional Interceptors by Manfred Steyer.

main.ts content_paste import { bootstrapApplication } from '@angular/platform-browser'; - import { HttpClientModule, HTTP_INTERCEPTORS } from '@angular/common/http'; + import { provideHttpClient, withInterceptors } from '@angular/common/http'; import { AuthInterceptor, authInterceptor, } from 'angular-auth-oidc-client'; import { AuthConfigModule } from './app\\auth\\auth-config.module'; bootstrapApplication(AppComponent, { providers: [ - importProvidersFrom(AuthConfigModule, HttpClientModule), - { provide: HTTP_INTERCEPTORS, useClass: AuthInterceptor, multi: true }, + importProvidersFrom(AuthConfigModule), + provideHttpClient(withInterceptors([authInterceptor()])), ], }).catch((err) => console.error(err));

Commit: 6b1977d24e9770871f432b0eaa0e24efd94d41fe

This is not an automatic migration.

A router guard that was implemented as a class can be refactored to a function.

For more info about functional router guards see How To Use Functional Router Guards in Angular by Dany Paredes . It's probably best to immediately migrate to the new canMatch guard, for more info see Introducing the CanMatch Router Guard In Angular by Netanel Basal.

Before:

authorized.guard.ts content_paste import { Injectable } from '@angular/core' ; import { ActivatedRouteSnapshot , CanActivate , Router , RouterStateSnapshot , UrlTree , } from '@angular/router' ; import { OidcSecurityService } from 'angular-auth-oidc-client' ; import { Observable } from 'rxjs' ; import { map } from 'rxjs/operators' ; @ Injectable ( { providedIn : 'root' } ) export class AuthorizationGuard implements CanActivate { constructor ( private oidcSecurityService : OidcSecurityService , private router : Router ) {} canActivate ( route : ActivatedRouteSnapshot , state : RouterStateSnapshot ) : Observable < boolean | UrlTree > { return this . oidcSecurityService . isAuthenticated$ . pipe ( map ( ({ isAuthenticated }) => { // allow navigation if authenticated if ( isAuthenticated ) { return true ; } // redirect if not authenticated return this . router . parseUrl ( '' ) ; } ) ) ; } }

After:

authorized.guard.ts content_paste import { inject } from '@angular/core' ; import { Router } from '@angular/router' ; import { OidcSecurityService } from 'angular-auth-oidc-client' ; import { map } from 'rxjs' ; export const authenticatedGuard = () => { const router = inject ( Router ) ; const securityService = inject ( OidcSecurityService ) ; return securityService . isAuthenticated$ . pipe ( map ( ({ isAuthenticated }) => { // allow navigation if authenticated if ( isAuthenticated ) { return true ; } // redirect if not authenticated return router . parseUrl ( '' ) ; } ) ) ; };

Commit: 7e04027511b8ece03522bb3e52e87775e4f7dd8a

This is not an automatic migration.

Because a component now contains all its dependencies, we can refactor the test cases. The test becomes simpler because we are not required to import all the dependencies anymore. Instead, we can import the component itself.

app.component.spec.ts content_paste await TestBed.configureTestingModule({ imports: [ - MatFormFieldModule, - MatInputModule, - ReactiveFormsModule, EagerChildComponent, - SensitivePipe, ], }).compileComponents(); const fixture = TestBed.createComponent(LazyChildComponent);

