.NET Debugging Tips

A collection of tips for debugging .NET applications.

What: a breakpoint that's only hit when a condition is satisfied

How: right-click a breakpoint, select Conditions, then write your expressions (with IntelliSense support)

Why: when you want to debug a specific case in an iteration

Docs: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/visualstudio/debugger/using-breakpoints?view=vs-2022

What: a breakpoint that's only hit every time the value of a variable changes

How: right-click a variable, click on the "Set Data Breakpoint" menu item

Why: when you don't know when/how a value is changed

Docs: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/visualstudio/debugger/using-breakpoints

What: move the debug pointer to another location

How: drag and drag the debug pointer

Why: when you want to re-execute a code block, or when you want to step into a different execution path

Docs: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/visualstudio/debugger/navigating-through-code-with-the-debugger

What: pause the application when there's a (handled) exception (all exception types, or specific)

How: enable all "Common Language Runtime" (CLR) Exceptions (check the checkbox)

Why: to easily find the root cause of an issue

Docs: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/visualstudio/debugger/managing-exceptions-with-the-debugger

What: A console where you can quickly jot down code to execute

How: Visual Studio: Debug > Windows > Immediate (ctrl+alt+i). Rider: Open by default (alt+i to give it focus)

Why: Execute code to try things out without a restart

Docs: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/visualstudio/ide/reference/immediate-window

What: Configure how an object is represented in a debug window

How: Add the DebuggerDisplay attribute to your class

Why: Make it easy to see the important information while debugging

Docs: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/visualstudio/debugger/using-the-debuggerdisplay-attribute

