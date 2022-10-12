Tim Deschryver

Destructure an object to remove a property

Use case

I want to delete a property from an object in a pure (immutable) way.

Solution

Use a destructuring assignment to assign the to be removed property to a variable, while cloning the "rest" properties to a new variable. The _ is used to prevent a linter giving the warning "variable is declared but its value is never read".

For more examples see Destructuring assignment on MDN

