Destructure an object to remove a property
Use case
I want to delete a property from an object in a pure (immutable) way.
Solution
Use a destructuring assignment to assign the to be removed property to a variable, while cloning the "rest" properties to a new variable.
The
_ is used to prevent a linter giving the warning "variable is declared but its value is never read".
For more examples see Destructuring assignment on MDN
