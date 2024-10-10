Create a custom SQL expression with Entity Framework, or how to make EF interpret your Value Types
In this blog post, I want to offer a solution to a problem we encountered while querying data with Entity Framework using "lookup" methods on Value Type properties. In short, we want to execute the following query:
Spoiler alert... this won't work out of the box. To address this issue, we need to help Entity Framework how it can interpret this C# code and explain how it can be translated to a SQL Expression. write (and configure) a DbFunction that translates the some C# code to a SQL expression.
Before I discuss the solution, I want to take a quick detour to give you some more context and explain how we got there.
At my current project, we're currently busy migrating our project to use strongly-typed IDs.
Instead of using primitive types like
long or
Guid, we use a custom type that wraps the primitive type.
The benefit of doing this is that we can't accidentally mix up the IDs of different entities.
We're using the StronglyTypedId NuGet Package to create these strongly-typed IDs easily.
The StronglyTypedId package uses source generators to generate the code behind the strongly-typed IDs, helping you to battle primitive obsession in your codebase.
See the blog post series Using strongly-typed entity IDs to avoid primitive obsession by Andrew Lock, who's also the author of StronglyTypedId, for more information about strongly-typed IDs and the StronglyTypedId library.
In practice, this results in the following code:
This approach prevents us from accidentally passing the wrong ID, an ID from a different entity, which can lead to bugs that are hard to track down.
The move to strongly-typed IDs is working well for us, but we've recently run into an issue when querying our database. Writing simple queries that query data by its ID using the equality operator are working fine.
However, it becomes more a different story when we need to query data using different lookup techniques, which require more complex expressions. For example, let's say we want to query all persons containing a specific part of the ID.
In theory, this should work, as Entity Framework Core should be able to translate the
ToString() and
Contains() methods to SQL.
At least, that's what we thought... In practice, when we run this code, we get the following exception:
We were surprised by this exception, as accessing
.Value just works for nullable types.
For example, if the
Id property was a nullable
Guid type instead of the strongly-typed ID
PersonId, the same query would just execute correctly.
To work around this issue we wanted to know how Entity Framework works, as this could help us to solve the encountered issue.
Entity Framework is open-source, so we can look at how it handles the translation of expressions.
After some digging, we were led to the
SqlServerMemberTranslatorProvider class, in which you can notice that Entity Framework works with a collection of translators to translate C# members to SQL expressions, specifically for Sql Server. An example of such a translator is the
SqlServerStringMemberTranslator, which translates the C#
string.Length member to
LEN in SQL.
We see that the
SqlServerMemberTranslatorProvider class derives from
RelationalMemberTranslatorProvider. This base class contains a collection of translators that are shared between all relational databases. One of the translators is the
NullableMemberTranslator that translates expressions for nullable types. The translator checks if the member is a nullable type, and if so, it provides a translation for the
.Value and
.HasValue properties.
This was exactly what we needed to know, as we could use this information to create our translator for the
Value property of the strongly-typed ID.
But after some more research, we hit a wall and found out that we can't just extend the translator's collection and add our translator to it.
Then what about creating our own
TranslatorProvider?
It turns out that this is possible (GitHub issue), but on the other hand it is not recommended.
This warning is clearly mentioned in the summary description of
SqlServerMemberTranslatorProvider, "You should only use it directly in your code with extreme caution and knowing that doing so can result in application failures when updating to a new Entity Framework Core release"
You can also check out how methods are translated in SqlServerMethodCallTranslatorProvider, e.g.
DateTime.AddDays,
string.Contains, and more.
Instead of extending the built-in translators, Entity Framework provides an extensible way to allow us to map C# code to SQL expressions.
It turns out we can use the
HasDbFunction method for this task.
In another blog post Consuming SQL Functions with Entity Framework I've already explained how you can use SQL functions that aren't natively supported by Entity Framework, e.g. the
SOUNDEX function. This blog post takes it a step further by creating your own SQL expression.
We can take our knowledge about the built-in translators and apply it to our own custom translator, using the
HasDbFunction method.
To create a
DbFunction, add the function within the
OnModelCreating method of your
DbContext class.
Similar to the nullable translator, we hook into the
Value member of the
PersonId type.
Using
HasTranslation we create a
SqlFunctionExpression that represents the SQL expression, in the case of the strongly-typed ID, this means that we map the
Value member to a
SqlFunctionExpression that represents the value of the Id.
In this case, this can be an empty implementation, as we just want to tell Entity Framework that it should use the
Value member of the
PersonId type.
When we run the query again, we see that the exception is gone, but that it now throws a different exception:
Luckily, the exception provides us with a clear message on how it can be resolved. We decided to use a static method:
The static method received the strongly-typed ID as an argument, and has the return type of
string.
We don't need an implementation for this method, as we only want to use it to translate our code.
Because the
InnerValue() returns a string, the query also becomes simpler.
Instead of calling
ToString() on the
Value property, we can now call the
InnerValue() method directly.
The query now looks like this:
Lastly, this change also impacts the
DdFunction.
The
DdFunction method also needs to be updated to use the
InnerValue() method:
When we run the query again, we see that a new exception is thrown:
This exception is thrown because the
PersonId type cannot be mapped to a SQL type.
To fix this issue, we provide the correct SQL type via the
HasStoreType (and
HasParameter) method.
Now, finally, when we run the query, we see that the query is successfully translated to SQL, and that the query returns the expected results. The SQL query that is executed looks as follows:
We went over the solution very quickly, so let's explain it in more detail.
We need to give the compiler a little hand of how it can translate a C# expression into a valid SQL expression. In our case this means that it should be able to translate a member access of a value type (a strongly-typed ID).
To do this, we create a
DbFunction to map the
Value property of the strongly-typed ID to a
SqlFunctionExpression.
Because Entity Framework only supports static methods or methods within the
DbContext class, we also introduced a static method that receives the strongly-typed ID as an argument and returns a string. This method is not required to have an implementation, as it's not invoked at runtime, but is used to translate the C# expression to a SQL expression.
To make the previous solution more generic, we can replace the StronglyTypedId
PersonId with the
object type.
HasDbFunction receives an expression that represents the method that should be translated.
Within the
HasTranslation method, the C# function is translated to a
SqlFunctionExpression.
The translation receives an
args as an argument, which represents the arguments that are passed to the
StronglyTypedIdValue.InnerValue() extension method.
In our case, this is the strongly-typed ID
PersonId.
If more arguments are passed to the method, they will be added to the
args argument as well.
The
SqlFunctionExpression is built up using the following arguments:
functionName: The name of the SQL function, in our case an empty string because we don't require a function.
arguments: The arguments that are passed to the function, in our case just the
valueargument, which is the value of the strongly-typed id.
nullable: Configures if the function can return
null, in our case this is
falsebecause the
Valueproperty of the strongly-typed ID is never
null.
argumentsPropagateNullability: Configures if the arguments can be
null, in our case this is
falsebecause the
Valueproperty of the strongly-typed ID is never
null.
type: The return type of the function, in our case this is
string.
typeMapping: to be honest, I'm not entirely sure what this does, but it can be
nullin our case.
This
SqlFunctionExpression is then used to translate the
p.Id.InnerValue() in the EF query below.
Of course, this works because the inner type of our strongly-typed ID
PersonId is a
Guid, which can be converted to a
string.
When the inner type is a number, you need to convert the number to a string first.
An example of this is shown below:
In the example above, we use the
CONVERT function to convert the number to a string.
For this, the following changes are made:
functionName: The name of the SQL function, in our case
CONVERT.
arguments: The arguments that are passed to the function, in this case the
valueargument, but we prepend the
nvarchar(255)argument to it. This to create the following valid SQL expression:
CONVERT(nvarchar(255), value).
argumentsPropagateNullability: Because an additional argument is added, the
argumentsPropagateNullabilityis updated to
[false, false].
This translates into the following SQL query:
In this blog post, we've seen how we configure Entity Framework to translate a C# expression, which isn't by the compiler, to a SQL expression.
To come up with this solution, we've looked at how Entity Framework translates expressions using its built-in translators, but it turned out that this is meant for internal use only and is not recommended to extend.
The better solution is to create a
DbFunction that maps a C# expression to a SQL expression.
While configuring the
DbContext, we created a
DbFunction within the
OnModelCreating method.
Our function maps the
Value property of the strongly-typed ID into a valid SQL expression using a
SqlFunctionExpression.
To create a valid hook that Entity Framework can use, we created a static method that receives the strongly-typed ID as an argument.
Most of the information to come up with this solution was found in the Entity Framework GitHub issues.
- GitHub issue: EF Translators
- GitHub Issue: EF configure proper type mapping
- Learn DBFunction documentation
- Blog: Going down the rabbit hole of EF Core and converting strings to dates
Feel free to update this blog post on GitHub, thanks in advance!
