Changing how ASP.NET generates OpenAPI schema names

By default, ASP.NET generates OpenAPI schema names based on the names of your models. However, there are scenarios where you might want to customize these names to better fit your API design. In my case, to avoid naming conflicts. In this post we'll explore how to change the way ASP.NET generates OpenAPI schema names.

To enable OpenAPI in your ASP.NET application, you add the OpenAPI services and middleware using the AddOpenApi and MapOpenApi methods respectively:

[title="Program.cs"] content_paste var builder = WebApplication . CreateBuilder ( args ); builder . Services . AddOpenApi (); var app = builder . Build (); if ( app . Environment . IsDevelopment ()) { app . MapOpenApi (); } app . Run ();

This generates an OpenAPI document that describes your API endpoints and models, which can be accessed at /openapi/v1.json .

Naming Conflicts in OpenAPI Schemas link

The problem I recently faced involved duplicate model names across different namespaces. For example, I had two classes named ResponseData in separate namespaces: Project.ModuleA.ResponseData and Project.ModuleB.ResponseData . When generating the OpenAPI documentation, both classes were represented as ResponseData , leading to conflicts.

This creates ambiguity in the API documentation and breaks code generation tools that rely on unique schema names.

As an example, take a look the following endpoints, which both return a ResponseData object from different namespaces:

[title="Endpoints.cs"] content_paste var builder = WebApplication . CreateBuilder ( args ); builder . Services . AddOpenApi (); var app = builder . Build (); if ( app . Environment . IsDevelopment ()) { app . MapOpenApi (); } app . MapGet ( "/module-a" , () => new Project . ModuleA . ResponseData ( "Hello from Module A" , 100 )); app . MapGet ( "/module-b" , () => new Project . ModuleB . ResponseData ( "Hello from Module B" , "Success" , 67 )); app . Run ();

The above endpoints generates an OpenAPI document similar to the following one. Within the components/schemas section, you'll notice that only the last occurence of the ResponseData model is documented, and both endpoints reference the same schema:

[title="before.json"] content_paste { " openapi " : "3.1.1" , " info " : { " title " : "Project | v1" , " version " : "1.0.0" }, " servers " : [ { " url " : "http://localhost:5294/" } ], " paths " : { " /module-a " : { " get " : { " tags " : [ "Project" ], " responses " : { " 200 " : { " description " : "OK" , " content " : { " application/json " : { " schema " : { " $ref " : "#/components/schemas/ResponseData" } } } } } } }, " /module-b " : { " get " : { " tags " : [ "Project" ], " responses " : { " 200 " : { " description " : "OK" , " content " : { " application/json " : { " schema " : { " $ref " : "#/components/schemas/ResponseData" } } } } } } } }, " components " : { " schemas " : { " ResponseData " : { " required " : [ "message" , "code" ], " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " message " : { " type " : "string" }, " code " : { " pattern " : "^-?(?:0|[1-9] \\ d*)$" , " type " : [ "integer" , "string" ], " format " : "int32" } } } } }, " tags " : [ { " name " : "Project" } ] }

Resolving Naming Conflicts using CreateSchemaReferenceId link

This is not what we want. To resolve this, we can customize the schema naming strategy using the CreateSchemaReferenceId option when configuring OpenAPI in ASP.NET.

[title="Program.cs"] content_paste builder . Services . AddOpenApi ( options => { options . CreateSchemaReferenceId = ( type ) => { var schemaRefId = OpenApiOptions . CreateDefaultSchemaReferenceId ( type ); // Ignore primitive types if ( schemaRefId is null ) { return null ; } // Replace '+' with '.' to handle nested types return type . Type . FullName . Replace ( "+" , "." , StringComparison . Ordinal ); }; });

With this configuration, the CreateSchemaReferenceId method generates schema names that include the full namespace of the model, effectively avoiding naming conflicts. Once you apply this change, the generated OpenAPI document will look like this:

[title="after.json"] content_paste { " openapi " : "3.1.1" , " info " : { " title " : "Project | v1" , " version " : "1.0.0" }, " servers " : [ { " url " : "http://localhost:5294/" } ], " paths " : { " /module-a " : { " get " : { " tags " : [ "Project" ], " responses " : { " 200 " : { " description " : "OK" , " content " : { " application/json " : { " schema " : { " $ref " : "#/components/schemas/Project.ModuleA.ResponseData" } } } } } } }, " /module-b " : { " get " : { " tags " : [ "Project" ], " responses " : { " 200 " : { " description " : "OK" , " content " : { " application/json " : { " schema " : { " $ref " : "#/components/schemas/Project.ModuleB.ResponseData" } } } } } } } }, " components " : { " schemas " : { " Project.ModuleA.ResponseData " : { " required " : [ "message" , "code" ], " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " message " : { " type " : "string" }, " code " : { " pattern " : "^-?(?:0|[1-9] \\ d*)$" , " type " : [ "integer" , "string" ], " format " : "int32" } } }, " Project.ModuleB.ResponseData " : { " required " : [ "description" , "status" , "value" ], " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " description " : { " type " : "string" }, " status " : { " type " : "string" }, " value " : { " pattern " : "^-?(?:0|[1-9] \\ d*)$" , " type " : [ "integer" , "string" ], " format " : "int32" } } } } }, " tags " : [ { " name " : "Project" } ] }

