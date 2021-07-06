Automagically optimize your images with Squoosh Modified July 06, 2021 @tim_deschryver

Optimizing your images is important to have faster website and a good user experience. For my blog, I used to use the Image Optimizer Github Action to optimize my images.

The downside to this approach was that the optimization was only performed on Pull Requests. When I'm publishing a new blog post, I usually just pushed to the main branch, thus new images wouldn't be optimized. As a counter measurement, I also used Squoosh to optimize the banner images as this was mostly the only image I used.

This task was done manually, every. single. time. Until I stumbled onto the Squoosh lib. Let's take a look at how we can automate this threaded task and optimize our images with ease!

I'm assuming you're already using lint-staged to some extent, for example, to run a linter or prettier on touched files. We extend the lint-staged configuration to run an optimization to images ( *.{jpg,jpeg,png,gif} ), and re-add them to our commit with git add .

package.json { "lint-staged" : { "*.{jpg,jpeg,png,gif}" : [ "node ./scripts/optimize-image.js" , "git add" ] } }

To run lint-staged as a pre-commit step, I'm using husky with a pre-commit git hook.

The optimize-image.js script, passes the image through Squoosh to optimize the image. Note that we don't need to pass an argument to this script, because lint-staged already passes the file's path as an argument.

If the Squoosh CLI would overwrite the initial image (or have a config flag for it), we could have simply executed the Squoosh CLI without the need to create a custom script for it.

optimize-image.js import { writeFileSync } from 'fs' ; import { ImagePool } from '@squoosh/lib' ; const imagePool = new ImagePool ( ) ; const [ img ] = process . argv . slice ( 2 ) ; const image = imagePool . ingestImage ( img ) ; await image . encode ( { mozjpeg : { } } ) ; const { binary } = await image . encodedWith . mozjpeg ; await writeFileSync ( img , binary ) ; await imagePool . close ( ) ;

And that's it, with some configuration and just a couple lines of code, all of the images on my blog will be optimized.

The profit is that I save a couple of minutes every time I add images, and visitors don't need to download the whole image.

