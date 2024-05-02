Adding .NET Code Coverage to your Azure DevOps pipeline Published May 02, 2024 Tim Deschryver timdeschryver.dev

Share this post on Twitter LinkedIn

It's been a while since I've measured the code coverage in a .NET project, but recently I was interested in the current state of coverage for a project I'm working on. While Visual Studio and Rider have built-in tools for measuring code coverage, I wanted to configure it within our Azure pipeline. Because this took me several tries to set up correctly, I'm writing this post as a future reference and maybe it can be of help to you as well. I was also positively surprised that Azure DevOps also improved its experience since the last, and I think this is a feature most developers don't know exists.

Creating a pipeline link

Note If you're already familiar with Azure DevOps and pipelines, you can skip this section and move to Adding code coverage.

To create an Azure Pipeline go to the pipelines tab in your Azure DevOps project and click on the "New pipeline" button. This should bring you to the page https://dev.azure.com/ORGANIZATION/PROJECT/_apps/hub/ms.vss-build-web.ci-designer-hub. On this page follow the steps to create a new pipeline or import an existing one from a repository.

The first step is to select the source of the code, which can be a repository in Azure Repos, GitHub, Bitbucket, or other Git repositories. Because our code is hosted in Azure Repos, we select this option.

Create an Azure DevOps pipeline.

The next step is to select the repository.

Select a repository to configure the pipeline.

Lastly, either create a new pipeline or select an existing one in the repository. In this case, we'll create a new pipeline.

Create a new pipeline or import an existing pipeline.

After this step, you will see a pipeline editor to configure the pipeline. If you choose to import an existing pipeline, select the pipeline that you want to use.

Create a new pipeline using the editor.

You can copy-paste the example below to configure a simple pipeline that runs the tests for your project. The pipeline is triggered when a change is pushed to the main branch and uses the UseDotNet task to install the .NET Core SDK and the DotNetCoreCLI task to run the tests.

.azure-pipelines/code-coverage.pipeline.yml content_paste name : "0.0$(Rev:.r)" trigger : - main pool : vmImage : 'ubuntu-latest' steps : - task : UseDotNet@2 displayName : 'Install .NET Core SDK' inputs : # I like to use the global.json file to specify the version of the SDK # For more info see https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/core/tools/global-json useGlobalJson : true # But, you can also specify the version here # version: 8.x - task : DotNetCoreCLI@2 displayName : 'Run tests' inputs : command : 'test'

When you're done, click on the "Save and run" button to save the pipeline and run it. After pushing this change to the main branch, the pipeline should trigger and execute the steps.

When you open the details you should see the pipeline running, and the tests being executed.

The pipeline summary showing all steps are succesfull.

Run the pipeline when a pull request is created link

So far, the pipeline is triggered when a change is pushed to the main branch. Ideally, you also want to run the pipeline when a pull request is created to validate the changes.

For this, a policy needs to be added to the main branch. Go to the branches tab in your Azure DevOps project, and open the branch policies of the main branch (hover with your mouse over the branch, and click on the 3 dots).

The branch page on how to add a branch policy to the main branch.

Click on the "Add build validation" button to add a build validation policy.

Creating a new build validation step for the main branch.

Select the pipeline you created earlier (this should be already a selector) and click on the "Save" button. Additionally, you can also give it a proper name. This name will be displayed in the pull request. The default name is the name of the pipeline.

Configuring the build validation step with our pipeline definition.

This step denies that commits can directly be pushed to the main branch, and forces you to create new branches that can be merged using pull requests. When a pull request is created, the pipeline is triggered and the changes are validated.

THe pull request page that shows the build validation step is run.

Adding code coverage link

As it turns out, adding code coverage to the pipeline is not as hard as I remembered it to be. To collect the code coverage, add the --collect argument to the test command. This argument accepts a data collector, which can be Code Coverage or XPlat Code Coverage . Both have the same result, but there are some nuances between their behavior.

I prefer to use the Code Coverage data collector because I think it's more straightforward. Let's take a look at the updated pipeline.

.azure-pipelines/code-coverage.pipeline.yml content_paste name : "0.0$(Rev:.r)" trigger : - main pool : vmImage : 'ubuntu-latest' steps : - task : UseDotNet@2 displayName : 'Install .NET Core SDK' inputs : # I like to use the global.json file to specify the version of the SDK # For more info see https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/core/tools/global-json useGlobalJson : true # But, you can also specify the version here # version: 8.x - task : DotNetCoreCLI@2 displayName : 'Run tests' inputs : command : 'test' arguments : '--collect "Code Coverage"'

After this change (and running the pipeline), you should see the code coverage in the test results. On the overview page, you can see the percentage of the code coverage.

The pipeline details after a run showing the test passed and the code coverage.

When you click on it, you will see the details of the code coverage. For more details about the coverage, you can download the coverage file and open it in Visual Studio. This experience will highlight the code that is covered and not covered by the tests.

Showing more details about the code coverage.

You can notice that the code coverage is also calculated for the test projects. This can be OK, but it can also skew the results. To exclude the test projects from the code coverage, you need to create a .runsettings file and specify the test assemblies to include or exclude.

Create a file called coverage.runsettings in the root of your repository with the following content. To keep things simple, I'm only excluding the modules that end with Tests.dll .

Tip For more information about the .runsettings file, see the The *.runsettings file documentation.

coverage.runsettings content_paste <? xml version = "1.0" encoding = "utf-8" ?> < RunSettings > < DataCollectionRunSettings > < DataCollectors > < DataCollector friendlyName = "Code Coverage" > < Configuration > < CodeCoverage > < ModulePaths > < Exclude > < ModulePath > .*Tests.dll </ ModulePath > </ Exclude > </ ModulePaths > </ CodeCoverage > </ Configuration > </ DataCollector > </ DataCollectors > </ DataCollectionRunSettings > </ RunSettings >

When you have created the .runsettings file, you need to specify it in the test command using the --settings argument.

.azure-pipelines/code-coverage.pipeline.yml content_paste name : "0.0$(Rev:.r)" trigger : - main pool : vmImage : 'ubuntu-latest' steps : - task : UseDotNet@2 displayName : 'Install .NET Core SDK' inputs : # I like to use the global.json file to specify the version of the SDK # For more info see https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/core/tools/global-json useGlobalJson : true # But, you can also specify the version here # version: 8.x - task : DotNetCoreCLI@2 displayName : 'Run tests' inputs : command : 'test' arguments : '--collect "Code Coverage" --settings "./coverage.runsettings"'

After running the pipeline, you should see that the code coverage is calculated without the test projects.

XPlat Code Coverage link

To be fair, I don't know the exact details of the differences between the Code Coverage and XPlat Code Coverage (Coverlet) data collectors. But, what I can do is describe the differences in behavior that I've noticed.

The XPlat Code Coverage data collector automatically excludes the test projects from the code coverage, which means you don't need to create a .runsettings file to exclude them.

The second difference is that while it calculates the code coverage, it doesn't show the results within the Azure DevOps pipeline. An additional build step is needed to publish the code coverage results to Azure DevOps, for this the PublishCodeCoverageResults task is used.

The last difference is that the XPlat Code Coverage creates a coverage.cobertura.xml file, which cannot be downloaded nor opened in Visual Studio. To view the results, you need to use a third-party tool like Coverlet. Maybe that there's a plugin for this, but I haven't searched for it.

The updated pipeline with the XPlat Code Coverage data collector looks as follows.

.azure-pipelines/code-coverage.pipeline.yml content_paste name : "0.0$(Rev:.r)" trigger : - main pool : vmImage : 'ubuntu-latest' steps : - task : UseDotNet@2 displayName : 'Install .NET Core SDK' inputs : # I like to use the global.json file to specify the version of the SDK # For more info see https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/core/tools/global-json useGlobalJson : true # But, you can also specify the version here # version: 8.x - task : DotNetCoreCLI@2 displayName : 'Run tests' inputs : command : 'test' arguments : '--collect "XPlat Code Coverage"' - task : PublishCodeCoverageResults@2 displayName : "Publish code coverage" inputs : summaryFileLocation : '$(Agent.TempDirectory)/**/coverage.cobertura.xml'

After running the pipeline, you should see the code coverage in the test results.

Format link

To specify the format of the output file you can use the Format argument. From my experience, this doesn't have a big impact on the capabilities and the results of the code coverage.

content_paste dotnet test --collect "Code Coverage;Format=Cobertura"

To make the code coverage more visible, you can add a comment to the pull request with the code coverage percentage. This is a feature that Azure DevOps provides out of the box. This feature works with both the Code Coverage and XPlat Code Coverage data collectors.

To enable this feature, create a azurepipelines-coverage.yml file in the root of your repository, and enable the comments option. You can also specify a target percentage, which will be used to determine if the code coverage (for the added code) is sufficient.

azurepipelines-coverage.yml content_paste coverage : status : comments : on diff : target : 70%

After this change, the code coverage will be added as a comment to the pull request with each push.

A comment is automatically added to the pull request, showing the changed files and the effect on the coverage.

When reviewing the PR, this feature helps to investigate which lines are (not) covered by the tests. Within the code editor, you will see highlights in the gutter, which indicate the code coverage.

The file changes include a indication if the changed lines are not covered by tests.

To ensure that the target is met to merge the pull request, you can add a "Status Check" via the branch policies view. This feature can be helpful to increase the code coverage over time.

Adding a status policy to the main branch.

Tip I suggest making this optional because it requires that the target is always met even when unrelated files are changed (docs, pipelines). I believe this is the case because the code coverage difference will be 0 in this.

Enforcing a minimum code coverage link

To strictly enforce the code coverage, you can install and use the Build Quality Checks extension. This extension allows you to set a minimum code coverage percentage and fails the pipeline when the target is not met.

content_paste - task : BuildQualityChecks@9 displayName : 'Check build quality' inputs : checkCoverage : true coverageThreshold : 70

Conclusion link

To be honest with you, I'm not a big fan of code coverage as a metric to measure the quality of a codebase. However, I do like the Pull Request comments feature, because it can help to review the code during a pull request and it can indicate a missing part. I believe that it raises awareness about the importance of adding proper tests, and reminds the team that some tests are in fact important.

To accomplish this, I've shown you how to include code coverage to your Azure DevOps pipeline, and how to integrate it with the pull request comments feature.

Feel free to update this blog post on GitHub, thanks in advance!

Join My Newsletter (WIP) Join my weekly newsletter to receive my latest blog posts and bits, directly in your inbox.

Support me

I appreciate it if you would support me if have you enjoyed this post and found it useful, thank you in advance.

Share this post on

Twitter LinkedIn