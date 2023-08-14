A cheat sheet to migrate from Moq to NSubstitute Published August 14, 2023 Tim Deschryver timdeschryver.dev

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IService >(); // or, if you don't need to customize and verify the mock var mock = Mock . Of < IService >(); // when using the above, you can still get the mock instance using Mock.Get var mockInstance = Mock . Get ( mock );

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IService >();

Argument matchers link

Moq.cs content_paste It . IsAny < string >()

NSubstitute.cs content_paste Arg . Any < string >() // shorthand: use `default` im combination with `WithAnyArgs` methods // instead of the `Arg` syntax in (examples follow later)

Moq.cs content_paste It . Is < string >( matcher => matcher == "foo" ) It . Is < int >( matcher => matcher >= 10 && matcher <= 20 )

NSubstitute.cs content_paste Arg . Is < string >( matcher => matcher == "foo" ) Arg . Is < string >( "foo" ) Arg . Is < int >( matcher => matcher >= 10 && matcher <= 20 ) // shorthand: use `value` directly instead of the `Arg` syntax (examples follow later)

Moq's helpers It.IsAnyType , It.IsValueType , and It.IsSubtype<T> are currently not supported by NSubstitute. Keep an eye on this issue #634 for updates.

Method without arguments link

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IMyDependency >(); mock . Object . Method (); mock . Verify ( x => x . Method ());

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); mock . Method (); mock . Received () . Method ();

Method invoked with any arguments link

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IMyDependency >(); mock . Object . MethodWithArgument ( "foo" ); mock . Verify ( x => x . MethodWithArgument ( It . IsAny < string >()));

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); mock . MethodWithArgument ( "foo" ); mock . Received () . MethodWithArgument ( Arg . Any < string >()); // or use `ReceivedWithAnyArgs` in combination with `default` instead of the `Arg` syntax mock . ReceivedWithAnyArgs () . MethodWithArgument ( default );

Method invoked with specific arguments link

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IMyDependency >(); mock . Object . MethodWithArgument ( "foo" ); mock . Verify ( x => x . MethodWithArgument ( It . Is < string >( match => match == "foo" )));

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); mock . MethodWithArgument ( "foo" ); mock . Received () . MethodWithArgument ( Arg . Is < string >( match => match == "foo" )); // shorthand for the `Arg` syntax mock . Received () . MethodWithArgument ( Arg . Is ( "foo" )); // or directly use the value instead of the `Arg` syntax mock . Received () . MethodWithArgument ( "foo" );

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IMyDependency >(); mock . MethodWithArgument ( "foo" ); mock . MethodWithArgument ( "bar" ); mock . MethodWithArgument ( "bar" ); // is invoked mock . Verify ( x => x . MethodWithArgument ( It . IsAny < string >())); // is invoked exactly once mock . Verify ( x => x . MethodWithArgument ( It . Is < string >( match => match == "foo" )), Times . Once ()); // is invoked exactly x times mock . Verify ( x => x . MethodWithArgument ( It . Is < string >( match => match == "bar" )), Times . Exactly ( 2 )); // there are also other options like `Times.Between(N, N)`, `Times.AtMost(N)`, `Times.AtLeast(N)` // these do not have a direct equivalent in NSubstitute

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); mock . MethodWithArgument ( "foo" ); mock . MethodWithArgument ( "bar" ); mock . MethodWithArgument ( "bar" ); // is called mock . ReceivedWithAnyArgs () . MethodWithArgument ( default ); // is called exactly once mock . Received ( 1 ) . MethodWithArgument ( Arg . Is < string >( match => match == "foo" )); // is called x times mock . Received ( 2 ) . MethodWithArgument ( Arg . Is < string >( match => match == "bar" ));

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IMyDependency >(); mock . Object . MethodWithArgument ( "foo" ); mock . Verify ( x => x . Method (), Times . Never ()); mock . Verify ( x => x . MethodWithArgument ( It . Is < string >( match => match == "bar" )), Times . Never ());

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); mock . MethodWithArgument ( "foo" ); mock . DidNotReceiveWithAnyArgs () . Method (); // with argument check mock . DidNotReceive () . MethodWithArgument ( Arg . Is < string >( match => match == "bar" )); mock . DidNotReceive () . MethodWithArgument ( Arg . Is < string >( "bar" )); // shorthand for the `Arg` syntax mock . DidNotReceive () . MethodWithArgument ( "bar" );

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IMyDependency >(); mock . Object . Method (); mock . Verify ( x => x . Method ()); mock . Reset (); mock . Verify ( x => x . Method (), Times . Never ());

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); mock . Method (); mock . Received () . Method (); mock . ClearReceivedCalls (); mock . DidNotReceive () . Method ();

Task invocation link

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IMyDependency >(); await mock . Object . MethodAsync (); mock . Verify ( x => x . MethodAsync ());

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); await mock . MethodAsync (); // also works without `await` but results in a warning await mock . Received () . MethodAsync ();

Setting the return value link

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IMyDependency >(); mock . Setup ( m => m . MethodWithReturnValue ()) . Returns ( "output" ); var result = mock . Object . MethodWithReturnValue (); Assert . That ( result , Is . EqualTo ( "output" ));

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); mock . MethodWithReturnValue () . Returns ( "output" ); var result = mock . MethodWithReturnValue (); Assert . That ( result , Is . EqualTo ( "output" ));

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IMyDependency >(); mock . Setup ( m => m . MethodWithReturnValue ( It . IsAny < int >(), It . IsAny < string >())) . Returns (( int input , string prefix ) => $" { prefix } _ { input } " ); var result = mock . Object . MethodWithReturnValue ( 1 , "prefix" ); Assert . That ( result , Is . EqualTo ( "prefix_1" ));

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); // get the argument based on the type, and if needed include the index mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( Arg . Any < int >(), Arg . Any < string >()) . Returns ( callInfo => $" { callInfo . Arg < string >()} _ { callInfo . ArgAt < int >( 0 )} " ); // using `ReturnsForAnyArgs` in combination with `default` instead of the `Arg` syntax mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( default , default ) . ReturnsForAnyArgs ( callInfo => $" { callInfo . Arg < string >()} _ { callInfo . ArgAt < int >( 0 )} " ); var result = mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( 1 , "prefix" ); Assert . That ( result , Is . EqualTo ( "prefix_1" ));

Fine grained control over return value based on input link

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IMyDependency >(); mock . Setup ( m => m . MethodWithReturnValue ( It . IsAny < int >(), It . IsAny < string >())) . Returns (( int input , string prefix ) => $" { prefix } _ { input } " ); mock . Setup ( m => m . MethodWithReturnValue ( It . Is < int >( i => i == 1 ), It . IsAny < string >())) . Returns (( int input , string prefix ) => $"special_ { prefix } _ { input } " ); var result1 = mock . Object . MethodWithReturnValue ( 1 , "prefix" ); // matches the second setup, its return value is used Assert . That ( result1 , Is . EqualTo ( "special_prefix_1" )); var result2 = mock . Object . MethodWithReturnValue ( 2 , "prefix" ); // doesn't match the second setup so it uses the return value of the first setup Assert . That ( result2 , Is . EqualTo ( "prefix_2" ));

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( Arg . Any < int >(), "prefix" ) . Returns ( callInfo => $" { callInfo . Arg < string >()} _ { callInfo . ArgAt < int >( 0 )} " ); mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( 1 , "prefix" ) . Returns ( callInfo => $"special_ { callInfo . Arg < string >()} _ { callInfo . ArgAt < int >( 0 )} " ); // fallback: ReturnsForAll is used to set the return value for all calls // that don't have a specific setup (if the return type matches the generic) mock . ReturnsForAll < string >( "fallback" ); // fallback: using the callInfo to create the return value mock . ReturnsForAll < string >( callInfo => $" { callInfo . Arg < string >()} _ { callInfo . Arg < int >()} " ); // NOTE: the callbacks are invoked in the order they are defined // the last return value is used as the return value of the method // this can become problematic when using callbacks that have side effects (more on this later) // as a workaround, use `Configure` to ensure previous callbacks do not run // e.g. this is useful when previous callbacks throw exceptions mock . Configure () . MethodWithReturnValue ( 10 , "prefix" ) . Returns ( "prefix_10" ); var result1 = mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( 1 , "prefix" ); // matches the second setup, its return value is used Assert . That ( result1 , Is . EqualTo ( "special_prefix_1" )); var result2 = mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( 2 , "prefix" ); // doesn't match the second setup so it uses the return value of the first setup Assert . That ( result2 , Is . EqualTo ( "prefix_2" )); var result3 = mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( 1 , "other" ); // doesn't match any setup, thus the fallback is used Assert . That ( result3 , Is . EqualTo ( "other_1" ));

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IMyDependency >(); mock . Setup ( m => m . MethodWithReturnValueAsync ( It . IsAny < long >())) . ReturnsAsync ( "output" ); var result = await mock . Object . MethodWithReturnValueAsync ( 1 ); Assert . That ( result , Is . EqualTo ( "output" )); mock . Verify ( x => x . MethodWithReturnValueAsync ( It . IsAny < long >()), Times . Once ());

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); mock . MethodWithReturnValueAsync ( default ) . ReturnsForAnyArgs ( "output" ); var result = await mock . MethodWithReturnValueAsync ( 1 ); Assert . That ( result , Is . EqualTo ( "output" )); await mock . ReceivedWithAnyArgs ( 1 ) . MethodWithReturnValueAsync ( default );

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IMyDependency >(); mock . SetupSequence ( m => m . MethodWithReturnValue ( It . IsAny < int >())) . Returns ( "one" ) . Returns ( "two" ); var result1 = mock . Object . MethodWithReturnValue ( 1 ); var result2 = mock . Object . MethodWithReturnValue ( 2 ); var result3 = mock . Object . MethodWithReturnValue ( 3 ); Assert . That ( result1 , Is . EqualTo ( "one" )); Assert . That ( result2 , Is . EqualTo ( "two" )); Assert . That ( result3 , Is . Null );

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( default ) . ReturnsForAnyArgs ( "one" , "two" ); var result1 = mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( 1 ); var result2 = mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( 2 ); var result3 = mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( 3 ); Assert . That ( result1 , Is . EqualTo ( "one" )); Assert . That ( result2 , Is . EqualTo ( "two" )); // 👇 different from Moq, NSubstitute will return the last value for all subsequent calls Assert . That ( result3 , Is . EqualTo ( "two" ));

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); // also supports multiple return values based on the input mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( default ) . ReturnsForAnyArgs ( callInfo => callInfo . Arg < int >() . ToString (), callInfo => callInfo . Arg < int >() . ToString ()); var result1 = mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( 1 ); var result2 = mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( 2 ); var result3 = mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( 3 ); Assert . That ( result1 , Is . EqualTo ( "1" )); Assert . That ( result2 , Is . EqualTo ( "2" )); Assert . That ( result3 , Is . EqualTo ( "3" ));

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IMyDependency >(); var result = "" ; mock . Setup ( m => m . MethodWithReturnValue ( It . IsAny < int >())) . Returns ( "output" ) . Callback (( int x ) => { result = $"callback { x } " ; }); mock . Object . MethodWithReturnValue ( 1 ); Assert . That ( result , Is . EqualTo ( "callback 1" ));

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); var result = "" ; mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( default ) . ReturnsForAnyArgs ( "output" ) . AndDoes ( callInfo => { result = $"callback { callInfo . Arg < int >()} " ; }); mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( 1 ); Assert . That ( result , Is . EqualTo ( "callback 1" ));

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IMyDependency >(); var result = "" ; mock . Setup ( m => m . MethodWithReturnValue ( It . IsAny < int >())) . Callback (( int x ) => { result = $"callback { x } " ; }); mock . Object . MethodWithReturnValue ( 1 ); Assert . That ( result , Is . EqualTo ( "callback 1" ));

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); var result = "" ; mock . WhenForAnyArgs ( m => m . MethodWithReturnValue ( default )) . Do ( callInfo => { result = $"callback { callInfo . Arg < int >()} " ; }); mock . MethodWithReturnValue ( 1 ); Assert . That ( result , Is . EqualTo ( "callback 1" ));

Moq.cs content_paste var mock = new Mock < IMyDependency >(); mock . Setup ( m => m . Method ()) . Throws ( new InvalidOperationException ()); Assert . Throws < InvalidOperationException >(() => mock . Object . Method ());

NSubstitute.cs content_paste var mock = Substitute . For < IMyDependency >(); mock . When ( w => w . Method ()) . Do (( callInfo ) => throw new InvalidOperationException ()); Assert . Throws < InvalidOperationException >(() => mock . Method ());

Automate Migration link

Because both syntaxes resemble each other, it is possible to use a couple of smart find and (RegExp) replace commands to help with the migration. These are not perfect, but they can be an enoourmous boost to get you started, and migrate 80% of your codebase in a matter of minutes.

Here are a few that I used. Before using them, make sure that you're working on a clean branch.

Find Replace using Moq using NSubstitute new Mock<(.*)>\(\) Substitute.For<$1>() Mock<(.*?)> $1 \.Setup\([\w\s]*=>[\w\s]*(.*)\) $1 \.ReturnsAsync\( .Returns( It\.IsAny Arg.Any It\.Is Arg.Is \.Object (be careful here as it may also replace other non-moq properties) ((\w+)|(\w+\s+))\.Verify\([\w\s]*=>[\w\s]*\.(.*)\)((.*?)), Times.Never\(\)\) await $1.DidNotReceive().$4) \.Verify\([\w\s]*=>[\w\s]*\.(.*)\)((.*?)), .DidNotReceive().$1) ((\w+)|(\w+\s+))\.Verify\([\w\s]*=>[\w\s]*\.(.*)\)((.*?)), Times\.(Once(\(\))?|Exactly\((?<times>.*)\))\) await $1.Received(${times}).$4) \.Verify\([\w\s]*=>[\w\s]*\.(.*)\)((.*?)), Times\.(Once(\(\))?|Exactly\((?<times>.*)\))\) Received(${times}).$1) new AutoMoqCustomization new AutoNSubstituteCustomization using AutoFixture\.AutoMoq using AutoFixture.AutoNSubstitute

I based mine implementation of these expression on the following resources:

Conclusion link

In this cheat sheet, we've seen the syntax differences between Moq and NSubstitute, more specifically how to convert Moq code to NSubstitute code. We've also touched on how to automate the migration of your codebase.

What I like about NSubstitute is that it's a lot more lightweight than Moq, and it doesn't require a lot of wrapping to mock interfaces. This makes the syntax more compact and easier to read.

For more information on NSubstitute, take a look at the NSubstitute documentation.

